Crime

Trina Hunt’s family puts up new posters in Hope, B.C. pleading for information

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body' Trina Hunt’s family speaks out following the identification of her body
We're hearing from the family of Trina Hunt for the first time since Homicide Investigators announced her body was found near Hope at the end of March. The family is shedding new light on the Port Moody woman's last movements and conversations, and they have a plea for her killer. Rumina Daya reports

The family of Trina Hunt has printed new posters asking for information from the public as they continue to search for answers about her murder.

The posters, which are being put up around the Hope area where her body was found, call on witnesses who may have seen her, her husband Iain, or his late-model BMW 3 Series car on Jan. 16 or 17.

Read more: ‘It just seemed strange’ — Trina Hunt’s family says text messages raise questions about her final days

Hunt, 48, was last seen on Jan. 18. A large search was launched after her husband reported her missing.

Port Moody police initially said that foul play was not suspected in her case.

Click to play video: 'Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead' Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead
Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead – May 3, 2021

Police later said her death is being investigated as a homicide after her remains were discovered on March 29.

Hunt’s family is asking anyone who thinks they saw something to call police.

Speaking to Global News, Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt’s cousin-in-law, pleaded with whoever is responsible.

“The person that did this needs to come forward and they need to put an end to this because they’re not going to escape it,” she said.

“It’s time to put an end to the suffering, the indignity done to Trina. It’s time to come forward and to do the right thing.”

— with files from Rumina Daya and Amy Judd

