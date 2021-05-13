Trina Hunt’s family puts up new posters in Hope, B.C. pleading for information

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Trina Hunt has printed new posters asking for information from the public as they continue to search for answers about her murder.

The posters, which are being put up around the Hope area where her body was found, call on witnesses who may have seen her, her husband Iain, or his late-model BMW 3 Series car on Jan. 16 or 17.

Hunt, 48, was last seen on Jan. 18. A large search was launched after her husband reported her missing.

Port Moody police initially said that foul play was not suspected in her case.

0:58 Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead – May 3, 2021

Police later said her death is being investigated as a homicide after her remains were discovered on March 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunt’s family is asking anyone who thinks they saw something to call police.

Speaking to Global News, Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt’s cousin-in-law, pleaded with whoever is responsible.

“The person that did this needs to come forward and they need to put an end to this because they’re not going to escape it,” she said.

“It’s time to put an end to the suffering, the indignity done to Trina. It’s time to come forward and to do the right thing.”

— with files from Rumina Daya and Amy Judd