Keremeos RCMP asking for public assistance to find missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Keremeos RCMP is requesting public help in locating missing 38-year-old Nathan Bell.

Bell was last seen on April 28, according to police.

“(Police) believe Bell left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty bearing BC licence plate ME3 27K,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, a Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP officer.

“(He) may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area.”

Police believe Nathan Bell was driving this 1991 Chrysler Dynasty at the time of his disappearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and green eyes. He is 183 cm in height and weighs 107 kg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Bell is being asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP (250-499-5511) or CrimeStoppers (1-800-222-8477).