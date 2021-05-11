Keremeos RCMP asking for public assistance to find missing man

Keremeos RCMP is requesting public help in locating missing 38-year-old Nathan Bell.
Bell was last seen on April 28, according to police.
“(Police) believe Bell left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty bearing BC licence plate ME3 27K,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, a Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP officer.
“(He) may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area.”
Bell is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and green eyes. He is 183 cm in height and weighs 107 kg.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Bell is being asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP (250-499-5511) or CrimeStoppers (1-800-222-8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments