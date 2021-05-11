London, Ont., police searching for missing 24-year-old

London police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.
They say 24-year-old Rebecca Walker was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Adelaide Street North and Dufferin Avenue.
Walker is described as a white woman, around five-foot-seven in height and weighing 125 pounds.
Police say she has purple hair and a lip ring.
She was last seen wearing running shoes (possibly Reebok), blue jeans, a white tank top with a green shirt on top as well as a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
