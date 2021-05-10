Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 119,949 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Monday morning.

This is an increase of 2,978 doses over what was reported on Friday when the data was last updated.

Public health reports that 113,460 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 44.4 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting another 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,144.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases fell by four since Friday’s report to 162 with another 47 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,944 and its COVID-19 death toll of 38 remains unchanged after a death related to the virus was reported on Friday.

2:15 Fact or Fiction: Why are people reporting menstrual changes after getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Fact or Fiction: Why are people reporting menstrual changes after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

In Wellington County, 24 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,494.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by four from Friday to 88, with another 28 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,370.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 97.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 5.6 per cent.

There are 34 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 15 in intensive care.