Crime

Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, Minden Hills and City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 12:53 pm
Police in central Ontario issued several impaired driving charges over the weekend.
Police in central Ontario issued several impaired driving charges over the weekend. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Several impaired driving arrests were made over the weekend in central Ontario.

Peterborough County OPP on Sunday night responded to a traffic complaint regarding a suspected impaired driver on Oak Street in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. The suspect vehicle was located and police determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Sandipkumar Patel, 31, of Centre-Hastings, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 17.

Minden Hills Township

On Saturday, Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Water Street in Minden Hills Township, where they located an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The operator, Ivan Orbovac, 57, of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, driving a non-passenger ATV with a passenger, driving without a helmet or improper helmet, driving with a passenger not wearing a proper helmet, driving while under suspension and one charge under the Reopening Ontario Act for failure to comply with a continued Section 7.0.2. order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Minden on June 2.

The ATV was towed and impounded for 45 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days.

CIty of Kawartha Lakes

On Sunday around 6:50 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to reports on an erratic vehicle in the area of Simpson Road and Barron Boulevard.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and said they detected a “strong odour” of alcohol from the driver’s breath.

The driver allegedly refused to conduct a roadside breath test and damaged police property.

David Bell, 39, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure or refusal to comply with a demand and mischief under $5,000.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 17.

