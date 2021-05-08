Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC Okanagan

By Brenna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2021 3:42 pm
UBC Okanagan had sought to stop the tribunal from hearing the complaint filed by a former student, who alleges the school mishandled her report of sexual assault by another student in 2013. View image in full screen
UBC Okanagan had sought to stop the tribunal from hearing the complaint filed by a former student, who alleges the school mishandled her report of sexual assault by another student in 2013. Google Maps

A B.C. Human Rights Tribunal hearing is set to start Monday after the B.C. Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition to prevent it from deciding on a complaint from a former student at the University of British Columbia.

The university’s Okanagan campus had sought to stop the tribunal from hearing the complaint filed by Stephanie Hale, who alleges the school mishandled her report of sexual assault by another student in 2013.

The other student has denied the allegation, saying what happened was consensual.

Read more: Human Rights Code can’t protect anti-maskers making unproven claims: tribunal

The tribunal had agreed to hear part of Hale’s complaint for an alleged contravention of the Human Rights Code between February 2016 and March 2017, when she was going through the university’s process for handling reports of non-academic misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

The school unsuccessfully petitioned the court in 2019 to quash that decision, arguing in part that the tribunal failed to properly confine itself to the evidence before it.

The tribunal had already dismissed other parts of Hale’s complaint relating to events before February 2016, because they were filed after a six-month limitation period.

Click to play video: 'The case of Huseyin Celil, the Canadian man jailed in China for 15 years' The case of Huseyin Celil, the Canadian man jailed in China for 15 years
The case of Huseyin Celil, the Canadian man jailed in China for 15 years

 

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagUBCO tagBC Supreme Court tagUBC-Okanagan tagBC Human Rights Tribunal tagHuman Rights Code tagsexual assault report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers