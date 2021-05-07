Menu

Health

COVID-19: 71 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:47 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Friday, bringing the total local number up to 10,918, including 231 deaths.

Local public health also reported 72 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing the total up to 3,772 — 667 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: Some Ontario gym owners exploiting exception to stay open

Twenty-six of the new cases are in Barrie, while 15 are in New Tecumseth, nine are in Innisfil and eight are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Georgian Bay, Gravenhurst, Midland, Orillia, Severn, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-one of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive case, while nine are community-acquired and six are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports 3,166 new COVID-19 cases but says possible underreporting due to technical issue

Meanwhile, 34.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,918 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,226 — have recovered, while 32 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 3,166 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 486,223, including 8,236 deaths.

