CanadaTogether: Celebrating Canada Day at Canada Place

Global BC is proud to partner with Canada Day at Canada Place to bring you a Special Broadcast, airing on Canada Day at 11 a.m.

Submit a photo or a short video at canadatogether@globalnews.ca by May 30 for your chance to have it featured in the program!

Here are some helpful tricks:

Remember to make your greeting personal and uniquely yours.

Keep your video short – up to 10 seconds.

Try to film your segment outside to show off our beautiful province.

Include your name, and your city or town.

Then, tune in to Global BC on July 1 at 11 a.m. to see if your submission is featured as part of our special broadcast!

The Canada Day at Canada Place special will feature entertainment by 54/40, Delhi 2 Dublin, special guests, highlights from the annual citizenship ceremony and much more!

Celebrate #CanadaTogether, from the comfort of your own home.

By submitting your photos or videos, you agree to the following:

1. By submitting the image or video (the “Work”), you represent and warrant that the Work: (i) is original, solely created by you and that no third party participated as an author, co-author or otherwise in the creation of the Work or any part thereof; (ii) all right, title and interest (including copyright) therein is owned and/or controlled by you to the full extent necessary to enable Corus to use the Work; (iii) the Work does not infringe upon the intellectual property rights, proprietary interests or other statutory or common law rights of any third party; (iv) does not contain any recognizable logos or any other copyrighted material; (v) does not contain any mention, endorsement, or “plug” any commercial product, service, venture or thing, including, without limitation, the name of your employer; and (vi) has not been submitted in connection with any contest and/or promotional campaign.

2. By submitting the Work to Corus in connection with the campaign, you shall retain all right, title and interest (including copyright) in and to the Work and shall grant to Corus a worldwide, royalty free, irrevocable, and exclusive license to copy, modify, produce, reproduce, display, publish, exhibit, distribute, convert, adapt, post, serve, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, transmit and otherwise use or reuse the Work in all media now known or hereafter devised in perpetuity beginning on the date of submission, including, but not limited to, in connection with the administration, promotion and exploitation of the campaign. Corus assumes no responsibility for any claims of infringement of rights to copyright, privacy, personality or otherwise, and all such liability shall remain with you. Corus reserves the right to exclude any Work for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to, on the basis of concerns relating to the rights of third parties, including but not limited to privacy, copyright, defamation, rights of personality, obscenity or hate speech, as determined by Corus in its sole discretion.

