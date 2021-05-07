8 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including 2 out of province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two travel-related cases outside of the province.

There are three new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region, involving two people in their 20s and one person in their 30s. Those cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

One new case is in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving a person in their 50s. That case is travel-related.

There are three new cases in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, involving two people in their 50s and one person in their 60s. One case is travel-related, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

And there is one new travel-related case in Zone 7, the Miramichi region, involving a person in their 50s.

It’s unclear which travel-related cases are outside of New Brunswick and which ones are inside.

“New Brunswick residents who are in another Canadian jurisdiction at the time of being diagnosed with COVID-19 are recorded in New Brunswick statistics, as long as they have a valid Medicare card and a New Brunswick home address,” the province said in a release.

“These cases, including out-of-province hospitalizations, are counted in the health zones of their home communities. This is the practice in most Canadian jurisdictions.”

Outbreak over at special care home

The province also said an outbreak of COVID-19 at a special care home in Grand Bay-Westfield in the Saint John region.

The outbreak was declared on April 21 following a confirmed case at the facility, but the province said staff and residents were tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak.

Friday’s release did not include an update on Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls experiencing an outbreak. Four people have died of COVID-19 at that home this week.

The province also recently expanded its vaccine eligibility to include children aged 12 to 15 who have a complex medical condition or two or more chronic conditions.

Their parent or guardian can book an appointment to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the Vitalité or Horizon health networks.

Exposure notifications

Public Health released two more COVID-19 exposure notifications on Friday:

Irving Big Stop, 783 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, on Sunday, May 2 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tim Horton’s, 85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton, on Monday, May 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who has visited those locations and have no symptoms of COVID-19 should self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

Those who were at an exposure site should avoid visiting places with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

A full list of exposure notifications can be found here.