Manitoba reports 502 new COVID-19 cases amid new public health orders, fines, ICU prep

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say 502 new COVID-19 cases have been reported Friday, Manitoba’s third-highest daily case count.

Health officials also announced the death of another Manitoban linked to the virus, a man in his 50s from the Southern Health region.

His death brings Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll to 987.

Manitoba has reported more than 500 cases in a single day only twice before, and both previous times came during the height of the province’s second wave. The highest daily case count the province has seen was announced Nov. 23 with 546 new infections. The province reported 524 new cases Dec. 27.

4:09 Winnipeg COVID-19 unit doctor on current cases Winnipeg COVID-19 unit doctor on current cases

Of Friday’s new cases, the largest number — 389 — come from the Winnipeg health region, with 17 reported in the Northern health region, 34 reported in Southern Health region, 32 reported in the Prairie Mountain region, and 30 found in the Interlake-Eastern region.

Story continues below advertisement

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent provincially and11.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Health officials said 2,989 COVID-19 cases remain active as of Friday morning.

Hospitalization rates also rose sharply Friday.

The number of people in hospital connected to COVID-19 rose from 185 on Thursday to 201 as of Friday morning. The number of patients in ICU with the virus also rose from 52 reported Thursday to 56 on Friday, according to health data.

Story continues below advertisement

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now recorded 40,940 novel coronavirus cases after four previous cases were removed due to data corrections.

Manitoba announced 363 new cases and four additional deaths from the virus on Thursday.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer is expected to announced changes to Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders at a 6 p.m. press conference Friday.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.