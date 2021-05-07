Hamilton reports 144 new COVID-19 cases, EOC boss suggests stay-at-home orders to remain for weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s emergency operations centre boss says the lifting of Ontario’s current stay at home orders is several weeks if not a couple of months due to persistently high cases numbers.

Paul Johnson told Global News that although some public health data is showing a “plateauing” of COVID-19 cases, high percent positivity and reproductive rate numbers this week means a loosening of restrictions is “just not in the cards.”

“From a provincial modelling perspective and some of what we’re seeing locally here, I mean, this is still going to be through the month of May and month of June before we’re going to see some of the more dramatic declines that people are projecting,” said Johnson.

On Thursday, an infection prevention specialist with Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) told staff that the city’s current average cases per 100,000 population, which is 30, could drop to about 10 by June, if current shut down measures continue.

However, Hamilton’s weekly reproductive rate was updated on Friday and moved from 0.86 to 1.12 – which indicates that one person with COVID-19 can infect more than one person.

Also, the percent of new tests coming back positive for the coronavirus is “still high” according to Johnson only dropping slightly day over day from 12.3 to 12.2 per cent.

Johnson suggests that likely means another month of stay at home measures since the city’s vaccinations efforts are still not administering at full capacity — which is about 3,000 doses a day.

“We’re nowhere near our peak performance in terms of our vaccine clinics,” Johnson said.

“So when new vaccine comes, there will not be a lag time for us to be ready to get needles in the arms.”

As of Thursday night, over 208,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered through city clinics, local hospitals, primary care partners and pharmacies.

Just over 38 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 16 have received a vaccine to date.

Those over 40, who can’t work from home, are expected to be added to the list of those eligible for a vaccine next week, according to the EOC director. Bookings for all adults is expected sometime around the last week of May.

Johnson expects that will be a challenge since opening up to an even larger part of the city’s population should push resources to their maximums, assuming vaccines are in supply.

“So we’re really planning now to see how we open up booking slots” Johnson said. “Just because you’re eligible doesn’t mean you necessarily get it the next day.”

A lot of the city’s indoor and outdoor facilities will remain closed through May, but Johnson hopes with more people vaccinated, some structured activities will be able resume in the summer.

“At some point we have to start to modulate this and moderate this to allow some activities to happen in the community. What those look like, I have no idea,” said Johnson.

Hamilton reports 144 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Hamilton reported 144 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, and the city’s 367th virus-related death since the pandemic began.

The deceased was a person in their 70s, according to public health data.

The city revealed seven new outbreaks declared on Wednesday at five workplaces and several daycares.

The largest of the new outbreaks is at the Beckfield Building training centre, which is tied to seven patrons.

Public health says the other surges are at Active Green and Ross on Upper James, Maria’s Tortas Jalisco in Stoney Creek, the Tim Hortons at King and Greenhill, Verbinnen’s Nursery in Dundas, Noah’s Ark Children’s Centre, and a construction site at Main and Walnut.

There are now 20 workplace outbreaks in the city involving over 140 total cases.

A pair of outbreaks at the Hamilton General are now over. Combined there were 28 cases and two COVID-related deaths in the 4 West unit.

The outbreak at the Laurier Place supportive housing facility on the Mountain also ended on Thursday. The home had seven cases in an outbreak that started on April 20.

Hamilton has 36 outbreaks as of May 7 involving 340 people.

The largest of the outbreaks is at the Rebecca Towers apartment complex on Rebecca Street which has 68 cases.

There are 147 patients with COVID-19 in Hamilton hospitals as of May 7. Hamilton Health Sciences says they have 97 with 49 in intensive care units (ICU), St. Joe’s has 50 patients and 29 of those in an ICU.