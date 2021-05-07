Halifax police seek witness in 2020 homicide of man at gas station

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a potential witness in the 2020 homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon after three men were charged last year in relation to the killing.

In a release on Friday, police said they are interested in speaking to a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could help with the investigation.

The witness sought is described as a white man with dark hair, wearing a dark blue T-shirt, light coloured ball cap and shorts, and sandals.

“This potential witness is not a suspect in the homicide and investigators are not seeking additional suspects at this time,” police said in a press release.

On June 29, 2020, Halifax Regional Police said a stabbing took place at an Esso gas station at 6020 Young St. in Halifax.

A man approached Terrance, who was in his parked vehicle, and stabbed him. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found abandoned in close proximity to the incident.

Dixon, 47, of Halifax, sustained serious injuries and was transported by EHS to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for further treatment, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on July 4.

Police have charged Paul Shane Miller and James Arthur Williams with first-degree murder and Ian Matthew Huskins with manslaughter in relation to Terrance’s murder.

Police are asking the potential witness or anyone with information about his identity to call them.

