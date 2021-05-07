Young child’s death at Brampton home not criminal, police say

A young child’s death in Brampton on Wednesday is being deemed not criminal, Peel police say.
Emergency services responded to a medical call on Finlayson Crescent, south of Countryside Drive and east of Bramalea Road, just after 4:30 p.m.
Police said a child was transported to hospital where they died.
“The circumstances are not criminal in nature,” police said on Friday, “No further information will be shared out of respect for the grieving family.”
