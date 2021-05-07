Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Young child’s death at Brampton home not criminal, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 9:51 am
Emergency crews were called to Finlayson Crescent at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to Finlayson Crescent at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Max Trotta / Global News

A young child’s death in Brampton on Wednesday is being deemed not criminal, Peel police say.

Emergency services responded to a medical call on Finlayson Crescent, south of Countryside Drive and east of Bramalea Road, just after 4:30 p.m.

Police said a child was transported to hospital where they died.

Read more: Young child dies after being found injured at Brampton home, investigation underway: police

“The circumstances are not criminal in nature,” police said on Friday, “No further information will be shared out of respect for the grieving family.”

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagpeel police tagBrampton child death tagChild death Brampton tagFinlayson Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers