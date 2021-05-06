Man, woman upgraded to stable condition after crash with parked transport truck: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two people sent to hospital in critical condition following a crash with a parked transport truck on Tuesday have been upgraded to stable condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodlawn and Regal roads at around 2 p.m. on May 4 for reports of a head-on collision.

Police said a car was driving east when it collided with the unoccupied transport truck that was stopped in the westbound curb lane.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, and two women were all transported to a Hamilton trauma centre.

At the time, police reported that the driver and a 40-year-old woman were listed in critical condition, while a 38-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

In an update on Thursday, police announced all three were listed in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

