Canada

Man, woman upgraded to stable condition after crash with parked transport truck: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 3:56 pm
Guelph police say a car collided with a transport truck on Woodlawn Road. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a car collided with a transport truck on Woodlawn Road. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say two people sent to hospital in critical condition following a crash with a parked transport truck on Tuesday have been upgraded to stable condition.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodlawn and Regal roads at around 2 p.m. on May 4 for reports of a head-on collision.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after car strikes parked transport truck head on, Guelph police say

Police said a car was driving east when it collided with the unoccupied transport truck that was stopped in the westbound curb lane.

The driver, a 49-year-old man, and two women were all transported to a Hamilton trauma centre.

At the time, police reported that the driver and a 40-year-old woman were listed in critical condition, while a 38-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph man, 21, loses licence after driving nearly double the speed limit:, police say

In an update on Thursday, police announced all three were listed in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
