Kingston council will ask Premier to sanction MPP Randy Hillier over COVID-19 action

Kingston city council unanimously voted to call on the provincial government to take action against, and sanction area-MPP Randy Hillier.

The matter was discussed at Tuesday night’s council meeting, and was prompted after several other municipalities in Hillier’s riding, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, voted to do the same.

Following the adoption of Coun. Mary-Rita Holland’s motion, council will be calling on Premier Doug Ford to investigate Hillier for “unethical and harmful behaviour.”

Council cited Hillier’s “disregard for public health measures and willful propagation of misinformation” as grounds for this vote.

Hillier has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic railing against lockdown measures because he finds them unconstitutional. He has racked up at least eight court summons over the last year for contravening COVID-19 guidelines, including for organizing several rallies through his No More Lockdown group.

The motion states that Kingston city council would “not silently stand by while Hillier places members of the Kingston community in harm’s way through his reckless and dangerous actions.”

Hillier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.