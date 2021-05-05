Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston council will ask Premier to sanction MPP Randy Hillier over COVID-19 action

By Alexandra Mazur & John Lawless Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 10:48 am
Kingston city council unanimously voted to ask Premier Doug Ford to sanction local MPP Randy Hillier for his actions over the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Kingston city council unanimously voted to ask Premier Doug Ford to sanction local MPP Randy Hillier for his actions over the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

Kingston city council unanimously voted to call on the provincial government to take action against, and sanction area-MPP Randy Hillier.

The matter was discussed at Tuesday night’s council meeting, and was prompted after several other municipalities in Hillier’s riding, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, voted to do the same.

Read more: South Frontenac council votes to denounce Randy Hillier over COVID-19 rhetoric

Following the adoption of Coun. Mary-Rita Holland’s motion, council will be calling on Premier Doug Ford to investigate Hillier for “unethical and harmful behaviour.”

Council cited Hillier’s “disregard for public health measures and willful propagation of misinformation” as grounds for this vote.

Trending Stories

Hillier has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic railing against lockdown measures because he finds them unconstitutional. He has racked up at least eight court summons over the last year for contravening COVID-19 guidelines, including for organizing several rallies through his No More Lockdown group.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion states that Kingston city council would “not silently stand by while Hillier places members of the Kingston community in harm’s way through his reckless and dangerous actions.”

Hillier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough' Bernier and Hillier ticketed by police at anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
kingston city council tagRandy Hillier tagLanark-Frontenac-Kingston tagKingston Council tagKingston council hillier tagKingston Randy Hillier tagLanark Frontenac Kingston Randy Hillier tagRandy Hillier Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers