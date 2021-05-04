Menu

Crime

Man charged following hit-and-run involving fuel truck in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 5:10 pm
Police say a fuel truck travelling south was hit by a northbound car that crossed into the southbound lane. View image in full screen
Police say a fuel truck travelling south was hit by a northbound car that crossed into the southbound lane. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 41-year-old man has been charged following a hit-and-run that involved a fuel truck on Monday morning in Innisfil, Ont.

At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the area of County Road 89 and Sideroad 10.

Read more: Man charged following hit-and-run in Innisfil, Ont.

Police say a fuel truck travelling south was hit by a northbound car that crossed into the southbound lane.

The suspect vehicle continued north without stopping, according to officers.

Police then found the car on the shoulder of the 10th Sideroad and 4th Line and the driver was arrested.

According to police, the suspect vehicle sustained extensive damage, while the fuel truck sustained moderate damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: South Simcoe police investigate following fatal crash in Innisfil, Ont.

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

Christopher Goodeve, 41, from Innisfil, was subsequently charged with failing to remain at a crash scene, driving while under suspension, careless driving and failing to report an accident.

Goodeve was released with a future court date and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough driver charged after minivan topples traffic light pole' Peterborough driver charged after minivan topples traffic light pole
Peterborough driver charged after minivan topples traffic light pole
