COVID-19: 10 new cases, 74 active for Peterborough area; hospital receives 5 more patient transfers

Peterborough Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon as active cases saw a slight dip.

Active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction sit at 74, down from 75 reported on Monday, according to the COVID tracker update issued at 4:14 p.m. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Variant cases, however, continue in the opposite direction, climbing to 467, up from 465 on Monday. The health unit reported its first variant case on Feb. 23.

The tracker also reports 1,167 resolved cases among 1,255 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. That’s 11 more resolved cases since Monday, making up approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

Active outbreaks for the health unit as of Tuesday include:

Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Rd. in Peterborough.: Declared Monday, May 3. Province reports one child and one adult.

Home child care centre in Peterborough: Declared Monday, May 3. Case details were not available — adults and children impacted.

Workplace #8: Declared April 28. No case details were provided

Workplace #7: Declared April 26. No case details were provided

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Initially declared March 22 when a resident tested positive, the outbreak has claimed the lives of two residents who died in hospital. Another resident and staff member tested positive on April 16. On April 30, the home reported all cases resolved, including an asymptomatic resident on April 21.

On Ontario’s COVID-19 website for schools and child care centres, the following locations are listed with single COVID-19 cases of children (as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday) in Peterborough: CELC-Janet Castle Early Learning Program (one adult case); Compass Child Care (one child case), Compass Early Learning and Care (one child case) and Trent Child Care’s St. Lukes site (one child case).

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 258 COVID-19 cases associated with 43 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday:

Close contacts: 213, up from 193 reported on Monday.

53 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since April 29. Eight required the intensive care unit, unchanged since April 23.

Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 17 COVID-19 inpatients — one more since Monday, May 3 — and at least 67 patient transfers from other areas, five more since Monday, May 3.

Death toll: 14 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 50,200 people have been tested for COVID-19.

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

None as of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — 1 case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

