Calgary police investigate COVID-19-related graffiti in Prince’s Island Park

Graffiti appearing to support COVID-19 public health measures, and criticize the government’s handling of the pandemic, in a Calgary park has prompted police to search for those responsible.
The spray-painted messages were scrawled on the outdoor stage at Prince’s Island Park on Saturday, “causing substantial damage to a highly-utilized public park and facilities,” police said.
It’s believed the vandals painted the graffiti at about 12:30 a.m.
The spray-paint read: “Masks work, the 1% don’t,” and “Who has a cough today?” among other things.
“It is illegal to deliberately deface property, and such offences will be investigated by law enforcement as property damage,” police said in a news release.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the people behind the graffiti is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
