Calgary police investigate COVID-19-related graffiti in Prince’s Island Park

Send this page to someone via email

Graffiti appearing to support COVID-19 public health measures, and criticize the government’s handling of the pandemic, in a Calgary park has prompted police to search for those responsible.

The spray-painted messages were scrawled on the outdoor stage at Prince’s Island Park on Saturday, “causing substantial damage to a highly-utilized public park and facilities,” police said.

It’s believed the vandals painted the graffiti at about 12:30 a.m.

The spray-paint read: “Masks work, the 1% don’t,” and “Who has a cough today?” among other things.

View image in full screen Graffiti seen spray-painted on the outdoor stage at Prince’s Island Park in Calgary. Calgary Police Service

View image in full screen Graffiti seen spray-painted on the outdoor stage at Prince’s Island Park in Calgary. Calgary Police Service

“It is illegal to deliberately deface property, and such offences will be investigated by law enforcement as property damage,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Suspects believed to have vandalized the outdoor stage at Prince’s Island Park in Calgary. Calgary Police Service

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the people behind the graffiti is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.