Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Seaforth citizen’s call helps OPP rescue man trapped under car

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 2:00 pm
Police say the man had been working on the exhaust of his car when he was trapped underneath. View image in full screen
Police say the man had been working on the exhaust of his car when he was trapped underneath. Nick Westoll / Global News

Huron County OPP say a Seaforth resident made a life-saving phone call on Tuesday morning after a man was trapped under his car.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when police say they received a call from a citizen who said they could hear someone yelling for help.

Read more: London man, 48, wanted on weapon- and drug-related charges, police say

Police were sent to the Coleman Street area and an officer began hearing the same yelling that was reported by the citizen.

The officer tracked the sound to Seaforth Lions Park on Huron Road where a man was found pinned beneath a four-door hatchback.

Trending Stories

More first responders were called to the scene and police say firefighters were able to jack up the car and rescue the man who was trapped underneath.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman in B.C. pinned under car for 12 hours rescued

The 34-year-old was sent to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Investigators say the man had been doing work on the exhaust of his car when the jack holding it up shifted and caused the vehicle to crash down.

Click to play video: 'First responders say this App can save your life' First responders say this App can save your life
First responders say this App can save your life – Apr 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOntario Provincial Police tagRescue taghuron county opp tagSeaforth tagSeaforth Lions Park tagTrapped beneath car tagTrapped under car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers