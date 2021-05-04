Seaforth citizen’s call helps OPP rescue man trapped under car

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say a Seaforth resident made a life-saving phone call on Tuesday morning after a man was trapped under his car.

It was around 2:30 a.m. when police say they received a call from a citizen who said they could hear someone yelling for help.

Police were sent to the Coleman Street area and an officer began hearing the same yelling that was reported by the citizen.

The officer tracked the sound to Seaforth Lions Park on Huron Road where a man was found pinned beneath a four-door hatchback.

More first responders were called to the scene and police say firefighters were able to jack up the car and rescue the man who was trapped underneath.

The 34-year-old was sent to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Investigators say the man had been doing work on the exhaust of his car when the jack holding it up shifted and caused the vehicle to crash down.

