COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Peterborough child care centres; lifted at Champlain College; 7 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with two new outbreaks while active cases continue to decline.

On the health unit’s COVID tracker update issued at 4:06 p.m., there were 75 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation).

That’s down from 78 active cases reported on Sunday and 77 on Saturday. Over the weekend, the health unit reported 16 new cases (nine Saturday, seven on Sunday).

Variant cases continue their upward climb, with 465 reported, up from 442 on Friday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction — a B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the U.K. — was reported on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 1,156 resolved cases among the health unit’s 1,245 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. That’s 23 more resolved cases since Friday, making up approximately 93 per cent of the total cases.

Outbreaks

On Monday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Sunshine Child Care Centre on Bensfort Rd. in Peterborough. Case details were not available.

A second outbreak was declared at another child care centre in the city which was not identified.

On Ontario’s COVID-19 website for schools and child care centres, the following locations are listed with single COVID-19 cases of children (as of 10:30 a.m. Monday) in Peterborough: Compass Child Care, Compass Early Learning and Care and Trent Child Care’s St. Lukes site.

Also on Monday, the health unit lifted the outbreak at Trent University’s Champlain College student residence (E/F tower). Declared April 16, full case details were never provided. Trent University reports no student residence cases as of 4:30 p.m. Monday — down two cases which were reported since April 29. At its peak there were 18 cases reported on April 19.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the health unit lifted a workplace outbreak (#6). No case details were ever provided on the outbreak, which was declared initially declared April 15.

Other active outbreaks as of Monday:

Workplace #8: Declared April 28. No case details were provided.

Workplace #7: Declared April 26. No case details were provided.

Workplace #5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility #3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Initially declared March 22 when a resident tested positive, the outbreak has claimed the lives of two residents who died in hospital. Another resident and staff member tested positive on April 16. On April 30, the home reported all cases resolved, including an asymptomatic resident on April 21.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 254 COVID-19 cases associated with 43 outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Other COVID-19 data for Monday:

Close contacts: 193, down from 199 reported on Sunday, 211 on Saturday and 200 on Friday.

53 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since April 29. Eight required the intensive care unit, unchanged since April 23.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 16 COVID-19 inpatients — unchanged since April 29 — and at least 62 patient transfers from other areas, unchanged since April 28.

Death toll: 14 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 50,200 people have been tested for COVID-19.

School-related cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

None as of Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — 1 case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.