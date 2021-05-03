Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Centre Hastings, Ont., man charged with child luring following investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 10:41 am
A Centre Hastings man faces a child luring charge. View image in full screen
A Centre Hastings man faces a child luring charge. The Canadian Press file

A Centre Hastings, Ont., man faces a child luring charge following an investigation.

According to Central Hastings OPP, on April 28 police received an allegation of sexual luring of a youth (under age 18) by means of telecommunication.

OPP launched an investigation which led to the arrest of one man in the Municipality of Centre Hastings, about 90 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with child luring following online investigation: police

Kevin Bailey, 40, of the Municipality of Centre Hastings, was charged with luring a person under the age of 18.

Trending Stories

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday in Belleville, OPP said.

“Investigators are concerned there may be similar incidents involving other victims,” police stated Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic' Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeChild LuringLuringCentral Hastings OPPCentral HastingsLuring a childCentre Hastings

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers