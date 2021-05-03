Centre Hastings, Ont., man charged with child luring following investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Centre Hastings, Ont., man faces a child luring charge following an investigation.

According to Central Hastings OPP, on April 28 police received an allegation of sexual luring of a youth (under age 18) by means of telecommunication.

OPP launched an investigation which led to the arrest of one man in the Municipality of Centre Hastings, about 90 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Kevin Bailey, 40, of the Municipality of Centre Hastings, was charged with luring a person under the age of 18.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday in Belleville, OPP said.

“Investigators are concerned there may be similar incidents involving other victims,” police stated Monday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Central Hastings OPP at 1-888-310-1122.