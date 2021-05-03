Weekly survey: Is TikTok affecting your musical discoveries?

A recent study of TikTok users uncovered some very interesting stats. Of those surveyed, 55% say that TikTok has influenced their taste in music while 6-60% say that they use the platform to discover new music.Diving deeper, respondents indicated that the genres benefitting for music discovery on TikTok are hip-hop (74%), pop (58%), and alternative (23%). What’s more, is that nearly 75% of everyone says they’ve found a new favourite song on the platform.(By the way, if you think that songs on TikTok become hits organically because of fan engagement, you need to read this.)Let’s engage in some peer review with a separate independent study. Where do you stand?
