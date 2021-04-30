London police seek man last heard from April 29

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released a photo and description of a missing person.

Police say Seth Rusznyak, 34, of London, was last heard from at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday and that family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Police describe him as six feet two inches tall, about 205 pounds, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description is available and it’s also not clear where he was last seen, only that he was last heard from at roughly 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

