Canada

London police seek man last heard from April 29

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 30, 2021 11:46 am
Seth Rusznyak, missing london man april 29
Police are appealing for the public's help in a missing person investigation. via London police

London police have released a photo and description of a missing person.

Police say Seth Rusznyak, 34, of London, was last heard from at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday and that family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Read more: Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

Police describe him as six feet two inches tall, about 205 pounds, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description is available and it’s also not clear where he was last seen, only that he was last heard from at roughly 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

