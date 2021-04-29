Arrest made after Vancouver woman reports being grabbed by a stranger while in bed

Vancouver police said they arrested a man after a woman reported being grabbed by a stranger in her bedroom.
Police said a 19-year-old woman was asleep in her downtown apartment when she was woken up just after midnight by an unknown man who grabbed her wrist.
The woman screamed and ran out of the bedroom and her roommate called police.
Officers found a man lying in the woman’s bed. Police said the man resisted arrest and officers used a Taser on him to take him into custody. The man was arrested for break-and-enter and assault.
Last year, a Vancouver woman said she woke up to find a naked man inside her Yaletown condo with her family inside.The man was found guilty in connection with the Oct. 23 incident and was released from jail after a one-day sentence with credit for time served.
— With files from Rumina Daya
