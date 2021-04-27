Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Public Health reports 144 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 1:58 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 144 new coronavirus cases and three deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 144 new coronavirus cases and three deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

COVID-19 case counts continue to decline day by day in Ottawa, according to the last report from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active coronavirus cases in the city dropped to 2,453. Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new coronavirus infections.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa now sits just below 200 per day.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ottawa sending military support to help Ontario' COVID-19: Ottawa sending military support to help Ontario
COVID-19: Ottawa sending military support to help Ontario

Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, however, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 498.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There are now 119 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, 31 of whom are in the intensive care unit. OPH’s COVID-19 hospitalization reporting does not include patients transferred into Ottawa facilities from outside the city.

There are 17 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa workplaces, four of which are affecting manufacturing sites. In total, there are 38 outbreaks in institutions including daycares, group homes and hospitals across the city.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVIDOttawa Public Healthottawa coronavirus casesottawa covidOttawa COVID casesOttawa covid third wave

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers