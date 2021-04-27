Ottawa Public Health reports 144 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 case counts continue to decline day by day in Ottawa, according to the last report from the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active coronavirus cases in the city dropped to 2,453. Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new coronavirus infections.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa now sits just below 200 per day.



Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, however, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 498.

There are now 119 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, 31 of whom are in the intensive care unit. OPH’s COVID-19 hospitalization reporting does not include patients transferred into Ottawa facilities from outside the city.

There are 17 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa workplaces, four of which are affecting manufacturing sites. In total, there are 38 outbreaks in institutions including daycares, group homes and hospitals across the city.