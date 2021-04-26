1 injured after northeast Edmonton garage explosion

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital Sunday evening after an explosion in a garage in the Hollick-Kenyon neighbourhood of northeast Edmonton.

Police were called to the area of 165 Avenue and 57 Street at around 5:10 p.m. to assist EMS.

According to a Sunday news release, the explosion occurred inside a residential garage, causing significant damage. Paramedics took a 26-year-old man to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

There were others in the home at the time who were not injured and have since been removed from the home, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

