Comments

Crime

Three more arsons reported in Orillia, Ont., hiking area as investigation continues

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 12:45 pm
About two months ago, police said they were investigating at least 16 small arsons in the same area. View image in full screen
About two months ago, police said they were investigating at least 16 small arsons in the same area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say there have been three more arsons in the popular hiking area of Scout Valley in Orillia, Ont., since Saturday.

About two months ago, police said they were investigating at least 16 small arsons in the same area.

Read more: Police investigate 16 arsons in popular Orillia, Ont., hiking area

In one case, officers were dispatched to an arson involving a smoking tree that wasn’t fully engulfed by flames.

At the time of the incident, police said the tree had to be cut down to be extinguished to ensure that the fire wouldn’t spread.

Police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward with information.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Spring arson prevention' Spring arson prevention
Spring arson prevention
