Junior hockey: Kamloops Blazers burn Kelowna Rockets with potent power play

The Kamloops Blazers showcased their own brand of high-octane offence Tuesday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, burning the Kelowna Rockets 6-2.
Kamloops turned the tables on Kelowna, which has scored first in its last two games, by jumping out to an early lead less than two minutes in and then led Kelowna 4-0 by the end of the first.
“They are a very strong team, they have got some serious firepower, a very good goaltender and some veteran defenders,” Rockets head coach Kris Mallette told Global News.
Vancouver-born 16-year-old Connor Levis put on a power-play scoring clinic over 60 minutes, netting four goals, all on the man advantage, as the Rockets penalty kill gave up five goals on seven attempts.
Kelowna’s David Kope and Mark Liwiski tallied for the Rockets, who fired 34 shots on net.
The battle between Schwebius (2-1) and Roman Basran (1-1) for starting goaltender next year continues to heat up.
“(They) are both basically trying out for next year,” he added, “because I don’t think us as an organization are going to be spending two 20-year-old spots on two goaltenders.”
The Rockets will look to pounce back against the Prince George Cougars Friday night at Prospera Place.
