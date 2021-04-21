Junior hockey: Kamloops Blazers burn Kelowna Rockets with potent power play

“They are a very strong team, they have got some serious firepower, a very good goaltender and some veteran defenders,” Rockets head coach Kris Mallette told Global News.

But it was a Blazers rookie who scored the game-winning goal.

Vancouver-born 16-year-old Connor Levis put on a power-play scoring clinic over 60 minutes, netting four goals, all on the man advantage, as the Rockets penalty kill gave up five goals on seven attempts.

Kelowna’s David Kope and Mark Liwiski tallied for the Rockets, who fired 34 shots on net.

Rockets backstop Cole Schwebius turned away 28 of the 34 shots he faced on the night.

The battle between Schwebius (2-1) and Roman Basran (1-1) for starting goaltender next year continues to heat up.

“They’re two 19-year-old goalies that both want to be a starter and I was clear with my message that there isn’t a starter,” Mallette said.

“(They) are both basically trying out for next year,” he added, “because I don’t think us as an organization are going to be spending two 20-year-old spots on two goaltenders.”

The Rockets will look to pounce back against the Prince George Cougars Friday night at Prospera Place.