$15M lotto jackpot ticket sold in northern Ontario

A jackpot lottery ticket worth $15 million was sold in the Timiskaming/Cochrane District in northern Ontario on Tuesday.

Players can check their lottery tickets from home using the OLG website or app, by signing up for OLG winning email alerts or by calling OLG’s win line at 1-866-891-8946.

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown, OLG is limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at its prize centre in Toronto.

Customers with prizes that are more than $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss prize claim options. Prize claims of up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.

Lotto Max draws are done twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $10 million.

