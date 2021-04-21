Lindsay police lay charges under Reopening Ontario Act

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay issued several tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7 a.m. an officer on patrol in the area of Lindsay Street North noticed a vehicle with multiple individuals inside.

Police say one of the individuals was identified and determined they were under a court order not to be in the area.

Michael Esenwa, 19, of Brampton, Ont., was arrested and is charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. He will appear in court in Lindsay on May 27.

Police say three tickets were issued to other individuals in the vehicle, under Section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act. No details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank everyone in our community who is providing an essential service and those who are staying home, following public health guidelines — everyone plays a vital role in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” stated Sgt. Deb Hagarty on Wednesday morning.