Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay police lay charges under Reopening Ontario Act

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 11:42 am
Police in Lindsay issued several tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay issued several tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay issued several tickets under the Reopening Ontario Act on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7 a.m. an officer on patrol in the area of Lindsay Street North noticed a vehicle with multiple individuals inside.

Police say one of the individuals was identified and determined they were under a court order not to be in the area.

Read more: Norwood man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough, breach of Reopening Ontario Act

Michael Esenwa, 19, of Brampton, Ont., was arrested and is charged with failure to comply with an undertaking. He will appear in court in Lindsay on May 27.

Trending Stories

Police say three tickets were issued to other individuals in the vehicle, under Section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act. No details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thank everyone in our community who is providing an essential service and those who are staying home, following public health guidelines — everyone plays a vital role in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” stated Sgt. Deb Hagarty on Wednesday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceReopening Ontario ActLindsay Police

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers