Crime

Suspect arrested for attempted murder: London Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 19, 2021 9:42 am
London police say Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise, 29, of London is wanted on charges including attempted murder. View image in full screen
London police say Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise, 29, of London is wanted on charges including attempted murder. supplied by London police

London police have arrested a wanted man in relation to a stabbing incident last month.

A 39-year-old man was found at roughly 11:50 p.m. on March 11 outside Victoria hospital. At the time, police said the man was suffering from a serious injury and that investigators believed he was stabbed outside of the hospital.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Kadeem Solomon Alexander Muise on April 8, and said “officers continue to search for the accused.”

Read more: New police task force begins work on gun activity in London

According to police, the 29-year-old suspect was located by officers early Monday in the area of Horton and Wellington streets.

The London man has been charged with attempted murder, and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused has a court appearance Monday.

