Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Teenage Head and The Killjoys drummer Gene Champagne out of hospital after battling COVID-19

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted April 13, 2021 2:48 pm
Hamilton drummer Gene Champagne back at home after being hospitalized with COVID-19. View image in full screen
Hamilton drummer Gene Champagne back at home after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Gene Champagne/Facebook

Gene Champagne, the drummer for Hamilton rock bands The Killjoys and Teenage Head, has been released from hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

The 52-year-old native of Stoney Creek was admitted to Joseph Brant Hospital on March 22 with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Teenage Head and The Killjoys drummer Gene Champagne in hospital with COVID-19

The musician took to Facebook Monday and posted a statement thanking his fans for their well wishes and support.

Trending Stories

“I read every single well wish prayer and love sent my way during my hospital stay,” he said in the post.

“I have had many messages from people that I don’t really know offering healing prayers. I have no words to express how that kindness feels.”

Story continues below advertisement

He also thanked his wife Julie Champagne for her support.

Champagne says although he is still quite weak, he hopes to be playing music again soon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19MusicCOVIDHamOntICUMusicianVentilatorDrummerTeenage HeadGene ChampagneThe Killjoysrock group

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers