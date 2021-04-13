Teenage Head and The Killjoys drummer Gene Champagne out of hospital after battling COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Gene Champagne, the drummer for Hamilton rock bands The Killjoys and Teenage Head, has been released from hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

The 52-year-old native of Stoney Creek was admitted to Joseph Brant Hospital on March 22 with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The musician took to Facebook Monday and posted a statement thanking his fans for their well wishes and support.

“I read every single well wish prayer and love sent my way during my hospital stay,” he said in the post.

“I have had many messages from people that I don’t really know offering healing prayers. I have no words to express how that kindness feels.”

He also thanked his wife Julie Champagne for her support.

Champagne says although he is still quite weak, he hopes to be playing music again soon.