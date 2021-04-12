Weekly survey: Would you consider getting a vaccine passport in order to go to concerts?

Once you get your COVID-19 shot, would you be prepared to carry a vaccine passport if it meant being able to go to concerts again? — Alan Cross (@alancross) April 11, 2021

There’s plenty of talk these days about vaccines, some kind of physical or digital certification that offers proof that you’ve been inoculated against COVID-19. It might be a little card for your wallet (like a driver’s license) or perhaps some sort of app on your phone.The concert industry is very interested in such passports because (a) they want to get back to business as soon as possible, and (b) to limit their liability because they don’t want any gig they promote to become a superspreader event. Can you imagine the insurance issues?However, a lot of people are voicing opposition to any sort of vaccine passport because they say it will just give governments another way to track our movements. Big Brother, the surveillance state, and all that.Where do you stand?