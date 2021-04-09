Menu

Crime

Cocaine, gun charges laid in connection with Thursday night Pembina Highway incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 4:50 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three adults and one youth from Winnipeg are facing charges after an arrest Thursday night on Pembina Highway.

Police said they were called to an establishment in the 2900 block of Pembina where four men had been kicked out. Staff said one of the men was armed with a gun, although no one was directly threatened or injured with the weapon.

Read more: RCMP show off largest-ever cocaine bust in Manitoba history, Peterborough man charged

The four were found in the parking lot and arrested by police, who seized a 9mm Glock handgun, a magazine loaded with ammunition, more than $42,000 worth of cocaine, and around $20,000 in cash.

One of the suspects, 23, was charged with eight firearm and drug-trafficking offences and released on an undertaking. A 20-year-old was similarly released and faces two drug trafficking charges.

The youth and another 20 year-old man, each facing a pair of drug charges, were taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver' Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver
Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver – Jun 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeCocaineGun Crimecrime in winnipegPembina HighwayWinnipeg drugsWinnipeg guns

