Cocaine, gun charges laid in connection with Thursday night Pembina Highway incident

Three adults and one youth from Winnipeg are facing charges after an arrest Thursday night on Pembina Highway.

Police said they were called to an establishment in the 2900 block of Pembina where four men had been kicked out. Staff said one of the men was armed with a gun, although no one was directly threatened or injured with the weapon.

The four were found in the parking lot and arrested by police, who seized a 9mm Glock handgun, a magazine loaded with ammunition, more than $42,000 worth of cocaine, and around $20,000 in cash.

One of the suspects, 23, was charged with eight firearm and drug-trafficking offences and released on an undertaking. A 20-year-old was similarly released and faces two drug trafficking charges.

The youth and another 20 year-old man, each facing a pair of drug charges, were taken into custody.

