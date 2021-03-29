Menu

Health

Teenage Head and The Killjoys drummer Gene Champagne in hospital with COVID-19

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 29, 2021 4:43 pm
Gene Champagne of Stoney Creek is in hospital with COVID-19. View image in full screen
Gene Champagne of Stoney Creek is in hospital with COVID-19. Gene Champagne/Facebook

Gene Champagne, the drummer for Hamilton rock bands The Killjoys and Teenage Head, is in hospital with COVID-19.

The news came in a Facebook post from his longtime friend Lou Molinaro, who shared a message from Champagne’s wife Julie to “keep us in your thoughts.”

Julie says her husband is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit “battling COVID and a very bad case of pneumonia.”

The 52-year-old native of Stoney Creek was admitted to Joseph Brant Hospital on March 22 with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Hamilton residents 70 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Dozens of people have commented on the Facebook post, offering prayers and best wishes.

Champagne’s Teenage Head bandmates have also posted a message of hope on their Facebook page.

