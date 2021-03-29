Teenage Head and The Killjoys drummer Gene Champagne in hospital with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Gene Champagne, the drummer for Hamilton rock bands The Killjoys and Teenage Head, is in hospital with COVID-19.

The news came in a Facebook post from his longtime friend Lou Molinaro, who shared a message from Champagne’s wife Julie to “keep us in your thoughts.”

Julie says her husband is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit “battling COVID and a very bad case of pneumonia.”

The 52-year-old native of Stoney Creek was admitted to Joseph Brant Hospital on March 22 with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

Dozens of people have commented on the Facebook post, offering prayers and best wishes.

Champagne’s Teenage Head bandmates have also posted a message of hope on their Facebook page.