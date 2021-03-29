Menu

Health

N.S. reporting no new cases of COVID-19, 3 previous cases confirmed as variants

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 2:53 pm
No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia March 29. View image in full screen
No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia March 29. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, however three previously reported cases have been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

None of the variant cases are connected to Kings Wharf, a set of apartment and condo buildings on the Dartmouth waterfront where a variant case was announced Sunday.

Read more: Kings Wharf residents asked to get tested ‘out of abundance of caution’ after variant confirmed

Two of the new variant cases are in Central Zone and related to international travel. The province says one case is considered resolved and the second is still self-isolating.

The third variant case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel within Canada, and is considered resolved.

Trending Stories

“At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases,” the province notes in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, public health asked anyone who lives at Kings Wharf, as well as anyone who worked at or visited the residences or businesses in the buildings from March 10 to 27, to book a test regardless if there are symptoms.

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

