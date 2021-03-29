N.S. reporting no new cases of COVID-19, 3 previous cases confirmed as variants

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, however three previously reported cases have been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

None of the variant cases are connected to Kings Wharf, a set of apartment and condo buildings on the Dartmouth waterfront where a variant case was announced Sunday.

Two of the new variant cases are in Central Zone and related to international travel. The province says one case is considered resolved and the second is still self-isolating.

The third variant case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel within Canada, and is considered resolved.

“At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases,” the province notes in a news release.

On Sunday, public health asked anyone who lives at Kings Wharf, as well as anyone who worked at or visited the residences or businesses in the buildings from March 10 to 27, to book a test regardless if there are symptoms.

There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

