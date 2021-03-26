‘It’s still a crisis’ says Hamilton EOC boss as city records 112 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Prior to Ontario’s announcement that Hamilton was going into lockdown on Monday, the city’s emergency operations centre (EOC) boss admitted COVID-19 case numbers were going in the wrong direction.

EOC director Paul Johnson said key epidemiological data, numerous outbreaks and rising hospital admissions were creating a tightening up of health-care resources in the city.

“So it’s still a crisis,” Johnson told Global News. “We’re still in a local state of emergency, and every day we get up and do two things: manage the crisis as well as continue to push as many vaccines out to our clinics.”

Of particular frustration for Johnson is how much case numbers have ballooned since Hamilton left its last lockdown on Feb. 16.

“When we exited out of the stay-at-home order as a city, we were in the 30s per 100,000 in terms of new cases per week,” Johnson said.

“Now, as of yesterday, we’re at 110 per 100,000 new cases per week. You think about those those numbers, that’s more than tripling in the period from the shutdown until now.”

The silver lining amid the city’s latest lockdown, according to the EOC leader, is the impact of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy which has now seen close to 81,000 doses put into arms as of Friday.

So far, around 45,000 have received a shot through the Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinic, another 13,000 through St. Joe’s, around 3,000 at First Ontario and just over 20,000 through mobile clinics.

Johnson said the city is still only vaccinating residents 75 years and older, but suggested that the province may be giving the go-ahead for a change soon.

“There have been reports of other areas moving to 70-plus. In Hamilton we’re still at 75-plus, so we’ll await word from the province as to when that would change,” said Johnson.

Hamilton records another COVID-19 death, 112 new cases on Friday

Hamilton reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and another virus-related death.

Public health says the deceased was a person in their 70s. The city has now had 305 deaths among people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There were four new outbreaks recorded on March 26 at two elementary schools, a shelter and a seniors’ home.

The outbreak at École élémentaire Pavillon de la jeunesse was declared on Wednesday and involves three students and two staff members, while St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary has a pair of student cases.

There are now a combined 19 cases at six schools in outbreaks across Hamilton as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the new surge at Mission Services in Central Hamilton involves two cases. The latest outbreak at Macassa Lodge is with a single worker.

The only outbreak declared over on Thursday was at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre. The surge lasted 40 days and involved a total of 73 cases among 53 detainees and 20 staff members. There were no virus-related deaths.

Hamilton has 37 outbreaks across the city accounting for 298 total coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

Active cases are up by 60 day over day to 765 as of March 26.

There have now been 12,286 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

The city’s two hospitals have a combined 117 patients being treated for COVID-19, 90 at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facilities and 27 at St. Joe’s.

About 40 per cent (356) of the city’s 891 new cases in the last 10 days involve people under the age of 29.