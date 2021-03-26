Menu

Crime

False alarm at Stittsville school after student likely mistook pipe for rifle: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 12:59 pm
Ottawa police were called to the area of Paul-Desmarais high school Thursday afternoon amid reports of a possible armed individual, but determined there was no threat to students. View image in full screen
Ottawa police were called to the area of Paul-Desmarais high school Thursday afternoon amid reports of a possible armed individual, but determined there was no threat to students. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Reports of a possible gunman at a Stittsville school on Thursday were likely tied to a student mistaking a construction worker’s pipe for a rifle, police said Friday.

Paul-Desmarais French catholic high school on Abbott Street East went into “safe school mode” on Thursday after police received a call just before noon about a person possibly carrying a gun in the area.

A student had told a teacher that morning that he saw what he thought was a man holding a rifle on a rooftop near the school, according to a police statement to Global News.

Officers searched the area but found no threat.

After speaking to the student, the sole witness in the incident, police said it’s likely he saw a construction worker holding a pipe.

Officers ultimately concluded the incident was “unfounded.”

The safety measures at Paul-Desmarais were lifted shortly afterwards.

