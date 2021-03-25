Brampton, Ont., man charged after vehicle stuck in cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say a 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged after a Jeep got stuck in a cemetery on the night of Feb. 22.

According to police, the car allegedly drove over graves before it became stuck. Officers confirmed no gravestones were damaged as a result of the vehicle.

Investigators say they found the Jeep off the road, but due to the vehicle’s location and the availability of removal equipment at the time, it couldn’t be removed until the next morning.

No resting in peace for those buried at this cemetery in @YourCaledon. A driver from Brampton was charged with Disturbing a Burial Site after an off-roading incident in February. A reminder from #CaledonOPP to always be aware of your surroundings when driving off the road. ^jb pic.twitter.com/lpdGRDvMQQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old Brampton man was charged with disturbing a burial site and interfering with a cemetery.

The accused will appear at the Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

1:06 Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont. Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont – Feb 26, 2021