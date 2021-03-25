Brampton, Ont., man charged after vehicle stuck in cemetery

Caledon OPP say a 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged after a Jeep got stuck in a cemetery on the night of Feb. 22.
According to police, the car allegedly drove over graves before it became stuck. Officers confirmed no gravestones were damaged as a result of the vehicle.
Investigators say they found the Jeep off the road, but due to the vehicle’s location and the availability of removal equipment at the time, it couldn’t be removed until the next morning.
Trending Stories
The 32-year-old Brampton man was charged with disturbing a burial site and interfering with a cemetery.
The accused will appear at the Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.
Video captures dramatic arrest of driver who allegedly stole tow truck in Brampton, Ont.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments