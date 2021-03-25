Menu

Crime

Brampton, Ont., man charged after vehicle stuck in cemetery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 5:47 pm
Officers confirmed no gravestones were damaged as a result of the vehicle going off-road. View image in full screen
Officers confirmed no gravestones were damaged as a result of the vehicle going off-road. Twitter/OPP Central

Caledon OPP say a 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged after a Jeep got stuck in a cemetery on the night of Feb. 22.

According to police, the car allegedly drove over graves before it became stuck. Officers confirmed no gravestones were damaged as a result of the vehicle.

Read more: 43 headstones vandalized at Orillia cemetery: OPP

Investigators say they found the Jeep off the road, but due to the vehicle’s location and the availability of removal equipment at the time, it couldn’t be removed until the next morning.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The 32-year-old Brampton man was charged with disturbing a burial site and interfering with a cemetery.

The accused will appear at the Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the charges.

