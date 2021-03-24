COVID-19: 31 new cases in London-Middlesex; 8 in Sarnia Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

Health officials in London-Middlesex reported 31 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the region as of Wednesday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 6,668, of which 6,263 had resolved — an increase of 15 from the day before. At least 185 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 8.

As of Wednesday, the region has at least 205 active coronavirus cases, the health unit says. At least 488 cases have been confirmed since the start of the month.

London-Middlesex remains in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 31 new coronavirus cases, 27 are from London while two are from Middlesex County, one in Strathroy-Caradoc, and one is pending location, MLHU figures show.

2:07 Miami Beach extends emergency curfew due to spring break crowds Miami Beach extends emergency curfew due to spring break crowds

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, noted the increasing number of per-case close contacts.

“It’s so important that any gatherings you have occur outdoors. The number of close contacts per-case … continues to increase, and is now in the range of eight to 10,” Mackie said.

“If you had more than five or six close contacts over the last week, then you could potentially be contributing to part of the problem we’re seeing here. Please do not have indoor contact with people without wearing masks. It is the reason we are seeing a third wave taking off.”

Story continues below advertisement

A prime example is the large community outbreak that was declared nearly two weeks ago. The outbreak has been linked to at least 49 people, unchanged from late last week.

The outbreak was declared after multiple people contracted the virus while at one or more of at least 10 gatherings held from March 2-6.

Concerns about increased contacts and a local third wave come as more local cases have screened variant positive. As of Wednesday, 54 cases had screened positive. That number increased by two on Wednesday and 13 more than Friday.

A screened variant positive case means it has been found to have the N501Y spike gene mutation, a mutation shared by the three variants of concern being tracked by the province. Further genomic sequencing is being done to determine which variant.

At least four have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K.

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 25 as of Tuesday, unchanged from the day before. The 14-day average stood at 22.5.



Story continues below advertisement

At least 5,822 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 259 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 216 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 98 in Thames Centre, 59 in Lucan Biddulph, 41 in Southwest Middlesex, 38 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 119 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre dropped to 15 as of Wednesday, down one from the day before.

At the same time, six are said to be in critical or intensive care, the same as the numbers reported on Tuesday.

Active LHSC staff cases went up by one on Wednesday to a total of seven.

Meantime, St. Joseph’s Health Care London had no COVID-19 cases among patients or staff at any of its facilities as of Thursday. The tally has not changed since March 8.

The health unit says at least 373 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic– up three from the day before — including 67 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

One institutional outbreak was declared over, according to the health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement that was first declared on Feb 24, has ended.

Four remain active in the region, with three at seniors’ facilities and one at University Hospital.

Active institutional outbreaks (as of March 20), as declared on: March 12 at Dearness Home (2E/2W)

March 12 at University Hospital (U4-Medicine 1/4IP General Medicine)

March 11 at Glendale Crossing (Brighton)

Feb. 28 at Richmond Woods (facility)

No change has been reported in relation to the University Hospital outbreak Wednesday.

The outbreak has been linked to at least six patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

Declared March 12, the outbreak is located in the same unit that experienced a significant outbreak in the fall, an outbreak that later spread to at least five other units.

Story continues below advertisement

A non-institutional outbreak remains active at the city’s jail. The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre outbreak was declared on Jan. 18 and has been linked to at least 29 inmate and 29 staff cases.

Provincial data shows there were no active inmate cases as of Monday. Similar information was not immediately available for staff cases.

Schools

At least five new school cases have been reported in the region since late Monday afternoon.

The board says the cases were confirmed by local public health officials at three elementary schools and one secondary school: Glen Cairn P.S. in London, Harrisfield P.S. in Ingersoll, Parkview P.S. in Komoka, and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute in Strathroy.

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute has two active cases, while the other schools have one active case each, according to the TVDSB’s COVID-19 alerts page.

1:55 COVID-19 outbreak at Mississauga school leaves staff in hospital COVID-19 outbreak at Mississauga school leaves staff in hospital

At least 14 school cases are active in London-Middlesex as of Wednesday. A full list can be found on the MLHU website.

Story continues below advertisement

One outbreak remains active in the region, located at Wilberforce Public School, declared on March 15. Two cases are currently active there.

The health unit says at least 226 elementary and secondary school cases have been reported in the region during the pandemic.

Read more: Canada expected to revise COVID school guidelines this summer

In addition, 27 cases have been reported in local child care and early years settings.

Three child care or early years-associated cases were listed by the health unit as being active on Wednesday.

They are associated with a private before and after school program in Lucan Biddulph, Amy’s Before and After School, Little Acorns Early Childhood Learning Centre – London Bridge, and YMCA Before and After School Program – North Meadows Elementary School, the health unit says.

Elsewhere, an outbreak remains active in the post-secondary world involving Western University’s Essex Hall residence. The outbreak was declared on March 2.

Vaccinations and testing

Vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include residents aged 75 to 79, and demand was high, health officials say.

More than 30,000 hits to the local booking website were registered within the first half-hour that appointment-taking began on Monday, said Dr. Chris Mackie during Monday’s media briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

Those currently aged 74 but who are turning 75 this year are also eligible.

Eligible residents are asked to visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to book an appointment. Online appointments are encouraged due to high call volume.

More information on eligibility can be found on the health unit’s website.

Three mass vaccination clinics are currently operating in the region with the most recent opening last week at the North London Optimist Community Centre. A fourth is planned but an opening date has not yet been announced.

Mackie says none of the three clinics are currently operating at maximum capacity due to vaccine supply limitations.

Both the North London clinic and the Western Fair District Clinic have a maximum capacity of 2,000 doses per day, while the clinic in Mount Brydges can administer up to 550 per day. Each are currently operating between 35 and 65 per cent capacity, Mackie says.

The latest data from March 21 showed a total of 64,783 doses of vaccine had been administered locally.

4:25 Answering some of the questions around the COVID-19 vaccine Answering some of the questions around the COVID-19 vaccine

During Monday’s briefing, Mackie was asked when doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive in London for administration at local pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

A pilot offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to people 60 and older started this month in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor pharmacies and it’s expected to expand to 700 sites over the next few weeks.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford said the pharmacy pilot would be expanded in the coming weeks to include Peel and York regions if the province received more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It’s unclear whether it may be expanded to London-Middlesex.

Some London-area residents have reportedly made the drive out of town to regions that are offering pharmacy vaccinations, something Mackie says he has no problem with if people are eligible, can find an appointment, and adhere to pandemic guidelines.

“We certainly have seen people, lots of people, from southwestern Ontario and even from the Greater Toronto Area coming here to get their vaccines at various points. No issues with that as long as they are taking precautions, keeping the distance, wearing masks … Go where you can get a vaccine.”

The region’s two main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

The Carling Heights site saw an average of 399 daily visits between March 7 and 12, while Oakridge Arena saw an average of 330.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 1.1 the week before.

At least 10,702 people were tested the week of March 7.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 333,690.

Wednesday’s case count is slightly higher than Tuesday’s which saw 1,546 new infections, however, more tests were completed. On Monday, 1,699 new cases were recorded and 1,791 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 459 cases were recorded in Toronto, 309 in Peel Region, 143 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa, 86 in Durham Region and 84 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,263 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 1,676,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 72,451 in the last day which is the most vaccine doses given out in a single day so far. There are 302,664 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Elgin and Oxford

Numbers for Southwestern Public Health will be updated shortly.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Elgin-Oxford region, officials with Southwestern Public Health said Tuesday.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 2,716, of which 2,571 have resolved, an increase of 14 from the day before. At least 67 deaths have been reported, most recently on Feb. 20.

Seventy-eight cases are active in the region as of Tuesday, with 33 in Woodstock, 13 in St. Thomas, and nine each in Central Elgin and Ingersoll.

The number of screened variant positive cases in the region has risen by six from the day before to a total of at least 47, with at least 21 cases still active.

A screened variant positive case means it has screened positive for the N501Y spike gene mutation, a mutation shared by the three variants of concern being tracked by the province.

Further genomic sequencing is done to determine which variant. Five have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K.

The region remains in the orange-restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

1:40 Outdated data from AstraZeneca’s U.S. vaccine trial doesn’t change recommendations: Health Canada Outdated data from AstraZeneca’s U.S. vaccine trial doesn’t change recommendations: Health Canada

The local vaccination campaign rolls on, with those aged 75-79 now eligible to receive a jab.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents are asked to visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to book an appointment.

Three clinics are currently operating in Elgin-Oxford.

Health unit figures show at least 3,626 people in Elgin-Oxford have been fully vaccinated as of March 13, while just over 5,000 have seen only one dose. Updated figures are expected this week.

Further information on the local vaccination effort can be found on the health unit’s website.

No new school cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford.

Eight cases remain active at St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School and five at St. Michael’s Catholic School, both in Woodstock.

Outbreak declarations remain active at both schools, which have closed temporarily as a result. St. Michael’s is closed at least March 24 and St. Patrick’s until at least March 28.

Elsewhere, Davenport Public School and South Dorchester Public School both have one active associated case each.

Meantime, no new institutional outbreaks have been reported. Only one is active, located at Arches Transitional Bed Program in Woodstock. Declared on March 9, it’s linked to one staff case.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says a total of 570 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 454 have been in Aylmer, 446 in St. Thomas and 343 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 206 cases have been in Norwich, 163 in Bayham, 126 in Ingersoll, 113 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 57 in Zorra, 56 in Blandford-Blenheim, 56 in Central Elgin, 48 in South-West Oxford, 25 in Southwold, 24 in Dutton/Dunwich, 20 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 1.0 the week before. Updated figures are expected this week.

At least 4,550 people were tested the week of March 7, down from 4,779 a week earlier.

Huron and Perth

Numbers for Huron Perth Public Health will be updated shortly.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in the Huron-Perth region, local health officials said Tuesday.

The region’s pandemic case tally remains unchanged at 1,401, of which 1,339 have resolved, three more than the day before. At least 50 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 1 year since first COVID-19 death in Toronto 1 year since first COVID-19 death in Toronto

The number of active cases in the region stands at 12, with five located in Stratford, two each in Central Huron and South Huron, and one each in Perth South, St. Marys, and West Perth.

At least four screened variant positive cases have been reported in Huron-Perth, unchanged from the day before. All remain under investigation to determine which variant may be involved.

The region remains in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

High demand for the vaccine, prompted by the expanding of eligibility to those between 75 and 79-years-old, prompted local health officials to close their appointment booking system early on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The system reopened on Tuesday.

Huron Perth Public Health says it had administered nearly 12,000 vaccine doses as of March 20.

“The number of appointments we can provide depends on the vaccine supply we are allotted by the province which in turn depends on federal allotments,” officials said in an update Monday.

“Vaccine supply is becoming more stable and predictable, however right now it still limits how many clinics we can run.”

Those looking to book a vaccination appointment are asked to do so via the health unit’s booking website or by calling 1-833-753-2098.

More information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the HPPH website.

1:15 Conservative motion for reopening plan shows ‘lack of confidence’ in health experts: Hajdu Conservative motion for reopening plan shows ‘lack of confidence’ in health experts: Hajdu

No new school cases have been reported in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Two are active, with one associated with St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford and one at Romeo Public School in Stratford.

In the case of the Romeo Public School case, the Avon-Maitland District School Board says the infected individual did not attend school when they would have been potentially infectious to others.

No new outbreaks have been declared at seniors’ facilities, hospitals, schools, child-care centres, congregate living settings, or workplaces, and no outbreaks are currently active.

At least 557 cases have been reported in Perth County, with 348 in North Perth and 138 in Perth East, while at least 461 been reported in Huron County, with 103 in South Huron and 101 in Huron East.

Stratford has reported at least 350 in total, while St. Marys has seen 33.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent as of the week of March 7, slightly down from 0.9 per cent the week before. Updated figures are expected this week.

At least 2,942 people were tested the week of March 7, down from 3,180 a week earlier, however, finalized numbers were not available.

Sarnia and Lambton

Eight new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lambton County, local health officials said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s case numbers are half of what was reported the day before and come just over a week after the region went into the grey zone of the provincial lockdown framework on March 15.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 2,651, of which 2,395 have resolved, an increase of 19 from the day before. At least 47 deaths have been reported, unchanged since March 16.

3:34 Canada’s top doctor says Easter ‘is not the time to have big gatherings’ as COVID-19 cases continue Canada’s top doctor says Easter ‘is not the time to have big gatherings’ as COVID-19 cases continue

At least 209 cases are active in Lambton. The number of people listed as being in the care of Bluewater Health rose by three on Wednesday to a total of six.

The number of cases that have screened variant positive stayed the same at 71 as of Wednesday the health unit said. On Tuesday the number of variant positive cases rose by 11, which was 30 higher than Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 538 cases have been reported in Lambton since the start of the month.

A total of 16,454 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lambton County, of which were 14,910 first doses and 1,544 were second doses, the health unit confirmed Wednesday.

The health unit said the Mobile Immunization Team has completed all first and second doses to long-term care, high-risk retirement and Elder Care homes.

First doses to long-term care and retirement home staff, essential caregivers, medical first responders, 90-plus-year-old residents and their in-home caregivers are almost done the health unit reported.

Clinics to vaccinate Indigenous adults continue to be held in all three local First Nations communities including Aamjiwnaang, Kettle and Stony Point, and Walpole Island.

Immunizations are ongoing for individuals who are 75-plus years of age (or who are turning 75 this year) along with one in-home caregiver who resides in the same household. Vaccinations to health-care workers and adult recipients of chronic home health care are also continuing.

On Tuesday the health unit says it’s launching a pilot project to administer the Moderna vaccine to residents with high-risk chronic health conditions through four local primary care practice groups.

Story continues below advertisement

The groups, Central Lambton Family Health Team, Twin Bridges Nurse Practitioner Clinic, Rapids Family Health Team, and North Lambton Community Health Centre, have been given a total of 2,600 initial doses for the pilot, which begins this week.

In a statement, the health unit says the plan hopes to increase access to vaccines to those eligible in the region, build primary care delivery capacity, and expand channels to distribute the vaccine.

More primary care groups will be able to join the pilot as supply of the vaccine becomes more stable and the AstraZeneca vaccine becomes more widely available.

The health unit notes the local pilot is not related to the one being operated by the province through pharmacies in select public health units. Lambton is not currently involved in the provincial pilot.

More information on the local vaccine rollout can be found on the health unit’s website.

Those eligible to book a vaccine appointment are asked to visit the health unit’s website or call 519-383-8331.

4:37 ‘Social prescriptions’ helping to foster connection and support mental health during the pandemic ‘Social prescriptions’ helping to foster connection and support mental health during the pandemic

Two new school cases reported at St. Anne Catholic School in Sarnia. The school now has a total of three active cases involving students. One new case was reported at St. Philip Catholic School in Petrolia, which now has two.

Story continues below advertisement

These cases are among more than 80 school cases that are active in Lambton County, according to figures from the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Seven outbreaks associated with schools are also active, the health unit says.

School outbreaks remain active at:

Brooke Central Public School (seven cases)

Confederation Central Public School (five cases)

Holy Trinity Catholic School (three cases)

King George Public School (two cases)

North Lambton Secondary School (13 cases)

Northern High School (two cases)

St. Patrick’s Catholic High School (two cases).

Meantime, one new outbreak was declared at the Rosewood Retirement Village. The outbreak first declared on March 23 is linked to one resident.

Including the seven aforementioned school outbreaks, seven remain active at seniors’ facilities in the county, declared on:

March 23 at Rosewood Retirement Village (one resident case)

March 20 at Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 19 at Afton Park Place in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 18 at Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 16 at Sumac Lodge in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 11 at Trillium Villa in Sarnia (three staff cases)

March 11 at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia (one staff case)

The health unit says the county’s test positivity rate was 3.3 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 3.1 the week before and 1.7 a week before that. Updated numbers are expected this week.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Matthew Trevithick, Gabby Rodrigues, Jacquelyn LeBel, and The Canadian Press