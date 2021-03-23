Menu

Canada

City councillor pitches idea for green burial site in Kingston

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:55 am
A Kingston city councillor has proposed the city create a natural burial site as a way to meet Kingston's sustainability goals.
A Kingston councillor wants to explore a different kind of cemetery to further the city’s claim of being Canada’s most sustainable city.

Coun. Rob Hutchison is seeking support to create a natural, or green burial cemetery.

Read more: Green burial option coming to Hamilton

The cemetery would use no embalming and no vault. The burial process would involve placing the body into a bio-degradable casket or a shroud and leaving the above-ground area with minimal environmental impact.

Hutchison’s green burial motion is going to council Tuesday evening.

He asks city staff to investigate the concept of a natural burial site within the city and to report the findings later this year.

