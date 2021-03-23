City councillor pitches idea for green burial site in Kingston

A Kingston councillor wants to explore a different kind of cemetery to further the city’s claim of being Canada’s most sustainable city.
Coun. Rob Hutchison is seeking support to create a natural, or green burial cemetery.
The cemetery would use no embalming and no vault. The burial process would involve placing the body into a bio-degradable casket or a shroud and leaving the above-ground area with minimal environmental impact.
Hutchison’s green burial motion is going to council Tuesday evening.
He asks city staff to investigate the concept of a natural burial site within the city and to report the findings later this year.
