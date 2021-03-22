Fatal drug overdose in Halifax area could be related to contaminated Ecstasy

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a fatal overdose in the Halifax area related to the use of potentially contaminated Ecstasy, according to public health.

Nova Scotia Health says they’ve received a report from a community-based organization that the overdose happened last week, and was related to Ecstasy that may have been contaminated with opioids and/or benzodiazepines.

The overdose has prompted the department to issue a warning, and to remind people to take precautions if using drugs. This includes not using drugs alone, starting with a low test dose, and to have naloxone handy.

Naloxone, is used to reverse opioid overdoses, but Nova Scotia Health says it’s important to have it on hand, even if people aren’t intentionally using opioids because it’s never certain what is contained in drugs.

Naloxone is available for free from most community pharmacies, as well as needle distribution and disposal organizations.

Earlier this month, public health warned about two overdoses in the Halifax area that were resistant to naloxone. An outreach volunteer in the city confirmed to Global News one of those overdoses was fatal.