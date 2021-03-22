Hamilton police open hit-and-run cold case

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are reopening a cold case involving a hit and run that occured 10 years ago.

On March 22, 2011, Hlias Kotsopoulos was struck and killed while walking with his wife on the south side of Barton Street East in Stoney Creek.

Police say the couple were struck by a vehicle that was travelling southbound on Green Road.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where she recovered.

Kotsopoulos was was dragged 100 metres by the vehicle.

He died at the scene and the vehicle fled the area.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark SUV with a licence plate consisting of four letters followed by three numbers.

The first letter of the licence plate is “B.”

The vehicle was never found and investigators are now reappealing to the public for help and asking anyone with information or who may know something or heard something to call the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.