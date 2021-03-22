COVID-19: 20 new cases in London-Middlesex; 40 cases reported in Sarnia-Lambton

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

Twenty new coronavirus cases have been reported in London and Middlesex, local health officials reported on Monday.

In addition, the number of screened variant positive cases has risen by six.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 6,613, of which 6,244 have resolved, an increase of 15 from the day before. At least 185 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 8.

At least 184 cases were listed as being active in London-Middlesex as of Monday.

London-Middlesex remains in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

At least 433 cases have been reported since March 1.

Of the 20 new cases Monday, 17 are from London while three are from Middlesex County.

All but three cases involve people under the age of 50.

Four are 19 or younger; four are in their 20s; five are in their 30s; four are in their 40s; one is in their 50s; and two are in their 70s.

Close contact is listed as the exposure source for 12 cases while six have no known link and two are travel-related.

The number of local cases that have screened variant positive stands at 52 as of Monday, an increase of six from Sunday and an increase of 11 from Friday.

At least four have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K.

Increased variant spread and higher numbers of per-case close contacts have been driving the region toward a third pandemic wave, local officials have said.

“It’s so important that any gatherings you have occur outdoors. The number of close contacts per-case… continues to increase, and is now in the range of eight to 10,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, during Monday’s scheduled media briefing.

“If you have more than five or six close contacts over the last week, then you could potentially be contributing to part of the problem we’re seeing here. Please do not have indoor contact with people without wearing masks. It is the reason we are seeing a third wave taking off.”

A large community outbreak declared more than a week ago and linked to multiple post-secondary gatherings has not grown in size since late last week, Mackie said.

The outbreak had infected at least 49 people as of Thursday. None appeared to be linked to variants. The outbreak was declared after multiple people contracted the virus after attending one or more of at least 10 gatherings between March 2 and 6.

Londoners are also being reminded to refrain from gathering in large numbers outdoors where physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Such a situation was present over the weekend in Victoria Park, as a large number of people, most of them not wearing masks, gathered to rally against pandemic restrictions and lockdowns in a scene that drew the ire of London Mayor Ed Holder.

“I understand those in attendance were protesting lockdowns, which I find bizarre as no businesses in London were locked down,” Holder said Monday of the Saturday demonstration.

“This is nothing less than irresponsible actions from irresponsible people and we should all be exceptionally disappointed by what took place at Victoria Park. We all understand the frustrations associated with lockdowns, but this kind of ridiculous behaviour is the kind of thing that causes our numbers to go back up.”

Holder noted that many individuals who attended the rally in London were themselves not from London. City bylaw officials and London police officers were on hand in the park at the time.

“At this point, I don’t have anything to report with respect to charges or fines, but having said that, I’m advised that the investigation is ongoing, the file remains open and active, and I look forward to fines and charges coming as a result to make the point that this is inappropriate and wrong,” Holder said.

Mackie noted the irony of protesting lockdowns in a fashion that could result in a potential lockdown being implemented by the province.

“These anti-mask rallies are claiming to be about one thing, but they’re actually potentially increasing risk of lockdown and achieving, potentially, the exact opposite of what they intend,” he said.

“We live in a community, in a society… that relies on people being kind to each other, doing things to take care of each other. And so any time you see people saying, ‘I don’t really want to take any measures that are going to protect the people around me,’ I find that very concerning.”

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 25 as of Monday up from 21.14 on Friday. The 14-day average was 21.71.



At least 5,758 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 253 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 214 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 59 in Lucan Biddulph, 41 in Southwest Middlesex, 38 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 118 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre stands at 13, an increase of two from the organization’s previous update on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in critical or intensive care remains unchanged at five or fewer.

Eight active staff cases have been reported within LHSC, the same as Friday.

LHSC has one active outbreak at University Hospital, tied to six patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London had no COVID-19 cases among patients or staff at any of its facilities as of Monday. The tally has not changed since March 8.

The health unit says at least 370 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 67 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks have been declared and none have been resolved.

Five remain active in the region, with four at seniors’ facilities and one at University Hospital.

Active institutional outbreaks (as of March 19), as declared on: March 12 at Dearness Home (2E/2W)

March 12 at University Hospital (U4-Medicine 1/4IP General Medicine)

March 11 at Glendale Crossing (Brighton)

Feb. 28 at Richmond Woods (facility)

Feb. 24 at Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence (facility)

The University Hospital outbreak is located in U4-Medicine 1, also known as 4IP General Medicine, the same unit that saw a significant outbreak in the fall.

The current outbreak has been linked to at least six patient cases and fewer than five staff cases, LHSC says. No deaths have been reported.

“We want to reassure our community that we are doing everything we can to contain and resolve this outbreak, including continuing enhanced outbreak and precaution measures,” said Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer with LHSC, on Monday.

“I do want to thank our staff and physicians at both UH and Victoria Hospital for their ongoing efforts to ensure that we can still care for patients safely, despite the challenges that an outbreak brings.

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak remains active at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

At least 29 inmate cases and 29 staff cases have been reported at the jail since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 18.

As of late last week, two inmate cases were still active. Similar data for staff cases was not immediately available.

Schools

At least two school cases were reported late Sunday in the region.

One case is associated with Northdale Central Public School while the other involves Woodland Heights Public School.

They’re among at least six school-linked cases that are active in the region as of Monday, the health unit says. A full list can be found on the MLHU website.

An outbreak remains active at Wilberforce Public School, declared March 15. It’s the only active school outbreak in London-Middlesex.

“Our numbers at schools are very small. Even in the schools where there are outbreaks, we’re talking about two or three students in the vast majority of cases, maybe five students. Nothing that would justify a school closure,” Mackie said Monday.

“That is with a lot of testing around those cases. All of the classmates and anyone in close contact in a bus or after school program, those kids are all getting tested if they’ve been in contact with a case. We just aren’t seeing a lot of cases even in those places where outbreaks have been declared.”

According to the health unit, at least 216 cases have been linked to elementary and secondary schools, and 27 to child care and early years centres.

Two child care cases were listed as being active Monday by MLHU.

One is associated with a private before and after school program in Lucan Biddulph, while one is associated with Little Acorns Early Childhood Learning Centre – London Bridge.

In the post-secondary setting, meantime, an outbreak remains active at Western University’s Essex Hall student residence, declared on March 2.

Vaccinations and Testing

The local vaccination booking system was swamped with calls and website hits Monday as London-area residents and health-care workers tried to get an appointment.

Vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include residents aged 75 to 79, and opened last week to more health-care workers. The health unit notes that those currently 74 but who are turning 75 this year are also eligible.

More than 30,000 hits were registered to the local booking website within the first half hour that appointment-taking began on Monday, said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health.

“There were some people that had difficulty getting through, but we were able to book several thousand vaccination appointments this morning and we continue to do hundreds per hour,” he said around 2 p.m.

“There are still, as of midday today, about 6,000 appointments over the next two weeks available in the system.”

Eligible residents are asked to visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to book an appointment. Online appointments are encouraged due to high call volume.

More information on eligibility can be found on the health unit’s website.

Three mass vaccination clinics are currently operating in the region with the most recent opening last week at the North London Optimist Community Centre. A fourth is planned but an opening date has yet to be announced.

Mackie says none of the three clinics are currently operating at maximum capacity due to vaccine supply limitations.

Both the North London clinic and the Western Fair District Clinic have a maximum capacity of 2,000 doses per day, while the clinic in Mount Brydges can administer up to 550 per day. Each are currently operating between 35 and 65 per cent capacity, Mackie says.

Roughly 60,000 doses of vaccine had been been administered locally as of late last week.

During Monday’s briefing, Mackie was asked when doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive in London for administration at local pharmacies.

A pilot offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots started this month in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor pharmacies and it’s expected to expand to 700 sites over the next few weeks.

On Monday, Ontario’s solicitor general said pharmacies in virus hot spots would be next to offer vaccinations to people 60 and older, saying the expansion depends on supply and the exact sites are being determined with the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

“We’re not getting direct information. That information is flowing from the provincial government to the pharmacies,” Mackie said about a possible local expansion.

“Local public health is aware that there is a pilot in some of the health units in Ontario. Beyond that, we don’t know what the next steps will be, which pharmacies, or anything really, about that process.”

Some London-area residents have reportedly made the drive out of town to regions that are offering pharmacy vaccinations, something Mackie says he has no problem with if people are eligible, can find an appointment, and adhere to pandemic guidelines.

“We certainly have seen people, lots of people, from southwestern Ontario and even from the Greater Toronto Area coming here to get their vaccines at various points. No issues with that as long as they are taking precautions, keeping the distance, wearing masks… Go where you can get a vaccine.”

The region’s two main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

The Carling Heights site saw an average of 399 daily visits between March 7 and 12, while Oakridge Arena saw an average of 330.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 1.1 the week before.

At least 10,702 people were tested the week of March 7.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 today and three more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 500 new cases in Toronto.

She also says there are 318 new cases in Peel Region, 155 in York Region and 114 in Hamilton.

Today’s data is based on nearly 31,100 tests completed.

The province reports that 813 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, although it notes that figure is typically underreported over a weekend.

Ontario says that 1,175 more cases were resolved from the last report.

Another 31,335 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s update.

A total of 1,553,040 vaccine doses have been given in the province so far.

Meanwhile, Ontario residents who are 75 and older are able to schedule their COVID-19 vaccines through the province’s booking portal starting today.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also Monday, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

Meanwhile, a number of regions moved to different restriction levels in the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.

Elgin and Oxford

Twenty-eight coronavirus cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford, officials with Southwestern Public Health said Monday in their first case update since Friday.

The health unit has stopped providing coronavirus case updates on weekends.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 2,699, of which 2,557 have resolved, an increase of 19 from Friday’s update. At least 67 deaths have been reported, most recently on Feb. 20.

As of Monday, at least 75 cases are listed as active in the region. At least 38 of them are in Woodstock, with 10 in Central Elgin and eight in Ingersoll.

SWPH reports the region has recorded at least 41 cases that have screened variant positive, an increase of at least 12 from Thursday. At least 19 are still active.

At least five cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., the health unit says.

The region remains in the orange-restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Like other regions, residents aged 75 to 79 are vaccine-eligible as of Monday.

Eligible residents are asked to visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 (9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to book an appointment.

Further information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health unit figures show at least 3,626 people in Elgin-Oxford have been fully vaccinated as of March 13, while just over 5,000 have seen only one dose.

The tallies equal 1.7 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, the population of SWPH’s jurisdiction.

Updated figures are expected this week.

At least five new school cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford over the weekend.

One each was reported at Arthur Voaden Secondary School, College Avenue Secondary School, Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute, St. Michael’s Catholic School and St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School.

The cases at St. Michael’s and St. Patrick’s are those school’s fifth and eighth cases, respectively. Outbreak declarations are active at both schools, which have closed temporarily as a result — St. Michael’s until at least March 24 and St. Patrick’s until at least March 28.

Elsewhere, Davenport Public School and South Dorchester Public School both have one active associated case each.

No new institutional outbreaks have been reported. Only one is active, located at Arches Transitional Bed Program in Woodstock. Declared on March 9, it’s linked to one staff case.

The health unit says a total of 564 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 454 have been in Aylmer, 441 in St. Thomas and 343 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 206 cases have been in Norwich, 163 in Bayham, 125in Ingersoll, 111 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 57 in Zorra, 56 in Blandford-Blenheim, 55 in Central Elgin, 47 in South-West Oxford, 25 in Southwold, 23 in Dutton/Dunwich, 20 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 1.0 the week before.

At least 4,550 people were tested the week of March 7, down from 4,779 a week earlier.

Huron and Perth

Four new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Huron-Perth region, local health officials reported.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 1,401, of which 1,336 have resolved, an increase of eight from the health unit’s previous update.

At least 50 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 1.

Fifteen cases are listed as being active with seven in Stratford, according to Huron Perth Public Health.

At least four screened variant positive cases have been reported in Huron-Perth. All remain under investigation to determine which variant may be involved.

The region remains in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

An overwhelming response to expanded vaccine eligibility forced local health officials to close their vaccination booking system for the day, HPPH officials say.

Eligibility opened up to adults aged 75-79 on Monday and opened up last week to additional frontline health-care workers.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, and thank residents for their patience as we prepare to re-open the online and phone system on Tuesday,” the health unit said in a statement.

“We remind the public that vaccinations are only available to eligible groups. Please check the eligibility list before attempting to book an appointment.”

Those looking to book a vaccination appointment are asked to do so via the health unit’s booking website or by calling 1-833-753-2098.

Roughly 11,987 doses of vaccine had been administered to residents of Huron-Perth as of March 20, the most recent figures. It wasn’t clear how many had received both jabs.

One new school case was reported Monday, located at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford. The case has resulted in one class closure, the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board says.

It’s among two active school cases in the region.

The other, reported on Friday, is associated with Romeo Public School in Stratford. The Avon-Maitland District School Board says the case did not attend school when they would have been potentially infectious to others.

No new outbreaks have been declared at seniors’ facilities, hospitals, schools, child-care centres, congregate living settings, or workplaces, and no outbreaks are currently active.

At least 557 cases have been reported in Perth County, with 348 in North Perth and 138 in Perth East, while at least 461 been reported in Huron County, with 103 in South Huron and 101 in Huron East.

Stratford has reported at least 350 in total, while St. Marys has seen 33.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent as of the week of March 7, slightly down from 0.9 per cent the week before.

At least 2,942 people were tested the week of March 7, down from 3,180 a week earlier, however, finalized numbers were not available.

Sarnia and Lambton

Forty new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lambton County, officials with Lambton Public Health reported on Monday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 2,626, of which 2,336 have resolved and 47 have died. The region’s most recent COVID-19-related death was reported on March 16.

The region has at least 243 active cases as of Monday. Five people were reported in the care of Bluewater Health.

Lambton has recorded at least 60 cases that have screened variant positive, up 19 from Friday’s update. No specific variant of concern has been confirmed yet due to ongoing genomic sequencing.

At least 513 cases have been reported in Lambton since the start of the month. The region’s seven-day case average stood at 29.57 as of Monday, up from 23.4 the previous Monday.

The region remains in grey-lockdown of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

The health unit opened vaccine pre-registration to those 75 and older on Friday. Those turning 75 this year are also eligible. One in-home caregiver who resides in the same household may also book a vaccine.

Those looking to pre-register are asked to visit the health unit’s website or call 519-383-8331.

Updates on the region’s vaccination campaign are expected this week. As of early last week, roughly 12,653 people in Lambton had seen at least one vaccine dose, with 1,251 fully vaccinated.

More information on the local vaccine rollout can be found on the health unit’s website.

At least six new school cases were reported on Monday.

One case each was reported at Brooke Central Public School, Great Lakes Secondary School, Lambton Central Collegiate & Vocational Institute, Lambton Kent Composite School, North Lambton Secondary School and Rosedale Public School.

More than 80 school-linked cases are active in Lambton County as of Monday according to the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Seven school outbreaks remain active in the region, with one declared over the weekend at St. Patrick’s Catholic High School.

Outbreaks are also active at Brooke Central Public School and North Lambton Secondary School, which both reported cases on Monday.

School outbreaks remain active at:

Brooke Central Public School (seven cases)

Confederation Central Public School (five cases)

Holy Trinity Catholic School (three cases)

King George Public School (two cases)

North Lambton Secondary School (13 cases)

Northern High School (two cases)

St. Patrick’s Catholic High School (two cases).

No new outbreaks were declared Monday. Three were confirmed over the weekend, including one at a school and two at seniors’ facilities in Sarnia.

Including the previously mentioned school outbreaks, 14 outbreaks are active in Lambton. Seven are active at seniors’ facilities, declared on:

March 20 at Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 19 at Afton Park Place in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 18 at Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 16 at Sumac Lodge in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 11 at Trillium Villa in Sarnia (three staff cases, one more than Thursday)

March 11 at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 9 at Landmark Village in Sarnia (one staff case)

The health unit says the county’s test positivity rate was 3.3 per cent as of the week of March 7, up from 3.1 the week before and 1.7 a week before that.

Finalized testing numbers aren’t available, but at least 4,786 people were tested the week of March 7 compared to a total of 5,150 the week before.

— With files from The Canadian Press