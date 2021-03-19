FSIN, Sask. Human Rights Commission sign alliance to help fight racism against Indigenous people

Send this page to someone via email

The organization representing 74 First Nations across Saskatchewan has formed a new group to fight racism.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) signed an alliance Friday with the province’s human rights commission.

Chief Bobby Cameron said this gives them additional resources to help address issues faced by Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.

He said FSIN hears from Indigenous people across the province about incidents they consider racist or prejudiced on a daily basis

“We hope after this signing that implementation to address racism within the workplace, within the community, within every one of us,” Cameron said.

“This (alliance) gives us that leeway to do that.”

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission said this is a step toward reconciliation.

“There’s a strong nexus between human rights, Indigenous rights, and treaty rights,” said chief commissioner David Arnot.

He said this alliance would also focus on meeting the Truth and Reconciliation commission’s calls to action, along with calls for justice from the report into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“If you have those four elements together we’ll know that we’re on the road to reconciliation,” he said.

