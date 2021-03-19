COVID-19: New cases in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Northumberland counties, variants unchanged

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports four new COVID-19 cases while variant cases remain status quo on Friday.

The health unit reports 40 active cases (up from 36 Thursday) following two new cases in Northumberland County and single cases in Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of the 40 active cases, 17 are in Northumberland, 13 in the Kawarthas and 10 in Haliburton County. Ten is the most Haliburton has reported since the pandemic was declared a year ago.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the health unit’s first reported cases of COVID-19. The first in Northumberland County was reported on March 13, 2020, and two days later the first case was confirmed in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Haliburton County’s first case was reported on April 1.

The number of variant cases is at 34, unchanged since Thursday with 29 in Northumberland County and five in the Kawarthas.

Of the health unit’s 1,102 confirmed COVID cases since the pandemic was declared, 1,007 are now resolved (four more since Thursday) — which is approximately 91 per cent.

COVID-19 case data for March 19, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden (declared March 12, one staff member)

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg (declared Tuesday, second case).

Other data:

Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Friday.

355 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, down from 367 reported on Thursday.

