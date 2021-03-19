Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases as province prepares to provide update

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 17 active cases remain in the province.

According to public health, the cases are in the central zone and are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

The province also announced it is renewing the state of emergency, “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday, March 21, and extend to noon on Sunday, April 4, unless government terminates or extends it.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will attend the briefing at 1 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,549 tests for COVID-19 on March 18.

The province said there were 998 tests administered between March 12 and 17 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Upper Tantallon, Elmsdale and Halifax.

As of March 18, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 20,050 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said has completed 275,460 tests. There have been 591 positive COVID-19 cases and one death. No one is in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. There are 573 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

