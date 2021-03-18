N.B. to hold COVID briefing as province also tackles new mysterious neurological disease

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health officials are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. for the briefing.

The update will be livestreamed on Global News.

The province reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, located in the Edmundston region. There were 43 active cases remaining.

New Brunswick had also rolled out its first vaccines administered in pharmacies to residents over the age of 85.

On Thursday, the province could join Atlantic premiers in announcing the return of the Atlantic bubble.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced Thursday that premiers have agreed to open the bubble by April 19.

An official announcement from New Brunswick has not yet been made.

In addition, pressure could be on N.B. health officials to comment on a mysterious neurological disease detected in the province.

Deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Cristin Muecke said in a memo dated March 5, addressed to the province’s various medical professional associations, there were 40 cases in New Brunswick associated with a cluster of cases.

She says the cases have many similarities to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a degenerative and fatal brain disorder.

The Canadian Press reports the first known case was retrospectively identified in 2015, while she says 11 cases were found in 2019 and 24 cases were detected in 2020.

Four more cases have been found so far in 2021, according to the memo. A total of five patients with the illness have died.

Muecke says symptoms include rapidly progressing dementia – possibly involving hallucinations – psychiatric issues and muscle atrophy.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

