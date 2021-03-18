Connor, Ehlers lead Jets to 4-3 OT win over Habs

Send this page to someone via email

You can call Kyle Connor the Canadiens killer.

Connor scored twice and Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 15th of the season 55 seconds into the extra frame as the Jets rebounded from blowing a 3-1 third-period lead to defeat the Habs 4-3 in overtime.

It is Connor’s third two-goal game against Montreal this season, and second in as many games.

Winnipeg is now 3-0 in OT against Montreal.

The Jets (18-9-2) have yet to lose back-to-back games in regulation after Montreal defeated them 4-2 on Monday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets at the half

The Jets got off to a quick start as Blake Wheeler scored his 8th of the year just 50 seconds into the game. Connor would get his first of the night with just over four minutes to play in the first to give the Jets a 2-0 lead after one.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams traded goals in the second period, with Phil Danault scoring for the Habs and Connor scoring again for Winnipeg.

But a third-period push from Montreal allowed them to tie the game as Brendan Gallagher and then Tyler Toffoli, with just 1:25 remaining, scored to send the game into OT.

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in the victory.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Jets, who hit the road to play the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night. The pregame show begins on 680 CJOB at 6 p.m., with puck drop shortly after 8 p.m.