Coronavirus: 22 new cases in London-Middlesex; 1 death, 22 cases in Sarnia-Lambton

Twenty-two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in London-Middlesex, local health officials reported on Tuesday.

One new screened variant positive case has also been reported.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 6,458, of which 6,113 have resolved, an increase of 16 from the day before.

At least 185 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 8.

As of Tuesday, 160 cases are listed as active in London and Middlesex. The locations of the active locations have not been made public.

London-Middlesex remains in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Of the 22 cases reported Tuesday, all but one has been confirmed to be from London. One case is still pending location data.

Those infected skew younger, with 17 cases involving people under 40.

Two are 19 or younger, 13 are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, one each are in their 40s and 50s and three are in their 60s.

Nine are listed as being due to close contact and one to travel, while six have no known link and five are pending exposure source data.

The number of screened variant positive cases in the region stands at 35 after one additional case was reported.

Only four of the region’s variant cases have completed genomic sequencing and have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. The rest are still being investigated.

The health unit says variants are becoming an important driver of new COVID-19 numbers, and are driving concern of a third surge in cases.

That third wave is already underway at the provincial level, according to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, which says more transmissible virus variants of concern account for almost half of new cases and are driving growth.

Almost two-thirds of Ontario’s public health units are now experiencing “exponential growth” of the virus.

Those increasing tallies come as city and health officials prepare for St. Patrick’s Day this week, and as investigation continues into a community outbreak last week that has now sickened nearly four dozen people.

The outbreak was declared Thursday after at least 22 people, mostly Western students, contracted the virus after attending a total of at least 10 post-secondary gatherings between March 2 and 6.

That number has grown to at least 45 people infected as of Monday, with a majority of the additional cases coming through secondary contacts, or people who didn’t attend a gathering but who came in contact with someone who did.

“That outbreak is still growing in number, and we’re hopeful that what we’re doing mainly is documenting spread that has occurred, because we certainly have given guidance to the people involved, and all of the indications we have are that they are quarantining,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health.

Local city and health officials have asked Londoners to refrain from indoor gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day, a day that will see police, city bylaw officers and health unit inspectors out in full force.

“Ultimately and ideally, I’m hoping for a repeat of last year,” London’s deputy mayor, Josh Morgan, said during Monday’s briefing.

“To the credit of Londoners, but especially those at Western and Fanshawe, we had no issues whatsoever. People listened, they made smart decisions, and we avoided any outbreaks. That’s what I’m hoping for again this year, and I’m choosing to be optimistic.”

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 18.85 as of Monday, while the 14-day average stood at 18.64.



At least 5,620 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 251 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 209 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 56 in Lucan Biddulph, 40 in Southwest Middlesex, 33 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 121 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre rose for another day Tuesday to a total of 10, two more than the day before.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in critical or intensive care remained unchanged at fewer than five.

Fewer than five staff cases at LHSC are active, unchanged from Monday.

LHSC is dealing with an active outbreak at University Hospital that has sickened fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff. Specific numbers weren’t available.

Meantime, St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no COVID-19 cases among patients or staff at any of its facilities, unchanged since March 8.

At least 370 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 67 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

One institutional outbreak has resolved, and no new outbreaks have been declared.

The resolved outbreak was located at Meadow Park Care Centre in its Pink Unit and was declared on March 5, the health unit says.

A total of seven outbreaks remain active in the region as of Tuesday.

Active institutional outbreaks (as of March 16), as declared on: March 12 at Dearness Home (2E/2W)

March 12 at University Hospital (U4-Medicine 1/4IP General Medicine)

March 11 at Glendale Crossing (Brighton)

March 6 at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence (second, third, fourth floors)

March 4 at Strathmere Lodge (Bear Creek, Sydenham)

Feb. 28 at Richmond Woods (facility)

Feb. 24 at Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence (facility)

At least 110 institutional outbreaks have been declared in the region since the pandemic began last March, with at least 82 at seniors’ facilities.

One outbreak, at University Hospital, declared March 12, is linked to fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases, LHSC says, unchanged from the day before.

The same unit saw a significant outbreak from Nov. 10 to Dec. 29, 2020, a period in which the hospital had at least 13 outbreaks declared, of which five were directly linked to the initial 4IP General Medicine outbreak.

The 13 outbreaks were linked to at least 174 cases in total and 23 deaths and prompted increased health and safety protocols to be implemented in late November — measures that still remain.

During Monday’s media briefing, LHSC’s executive vice-president, chief clinical officer and chief nursing officer said the organization does not want, nor do they expect, a repeat of November.

“We want to assure our community that we are doing everything that we can to contain and resolve this outbreak,” said Carol Young-Ritchie.

LHSC completed prevalence screening of patients and staff on the affected unit over the weekend, and moved medicine patients identified of high-risk exposure to private rooms, she said.

At least 489 physicians, 504 residents and 3,049 LHSC staff have received an initial dose of vaccine, Young-Ritchie said.

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak remains active at the city’s jail, with at least one active inmate case reported as of Sunday, the most recent figures available.

The outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, declared Jan. 18, has been linked to at least 29 staff and 28 inmate cases.

Schools

At least two new school cases have been reported in London-Middlesex.

The cases were reported at Ryerson Public School and Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

The Thames Valley District School Board also reported a case late Monday that was made public earlier in the day by the health unit at Lucan’s Wilberforce Elementary School.

Wilberforce is the site of one of two active school outbreaks in the region. The other is active at Bonaventure Meadows Public School.

The health unit says there are at least nine active school cases in London-Middlesex as of Tuesday.

A total of 213 cases have been reported at schools and 26 at child care and early years centres, the health unit says.

No child-care centre cases were active as of Tuesday.

In post-secondary schools, a residence outbreak remains active at Western University’s Essex Hall.

Vaccinations and testing

More than 54,000 vaccine doses have been administered locally as of Sunday, according to recent figures from the health unit.

Of those, more than 11,400 were administered from March 8 to 14 — roughly 1,700 more than the previous week.

Thursday will see the region’s third mass vaccination clinic open at the North London Optimist Centre, health officials said Monday.

The new clinic will start off administering roughly 400 vaccines per day due to supply limits, but can theoretically ramp up to a maximum capacity of around 2,000 vaccines per day like the Western Fair clinic. The clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre can administer up to 550 vaccines per day.

“We have had the first doses of the Moderna vaccine come into our community. Those will be going out this week, primarily through the new clinic,” Mackie said on Monday.

Mackie says the new clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine “at least for the first couple of weeks.” Afterwards will depend on how much Moderna or Pfizer vaccine the region sees in a given week.

“We’ll adjust the vaccine allocations to the different clinics depending on what’s available, what’s needed,” he said.

A fourth clinic is set to open at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre with a maximum capacity of 2,000 doses per day, but officials say its planned opening this month will be delayed due to a lack of proper vaccine supply. It’s unclear when officials now plan to open it.

More updates are expected during Thursday’s media briefing.

During a media briefing last week, briefing, Mackie said he anticipated those 75 and older would be eligible for the vaccine soon, “certainly by the end of the month.” The health unit hopes to enter Phase 2 of the province’s rollout in early April, he added.

The health unit delayed second doses for most people last week in a bid to get initial shots into more arms.

The region’s two main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

The Carling Heights site saw an average of 399 daily visits between March 7 and 12, while Oakridge Arena saw an average of 330.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, up from 0.7 the week before.

At least 8,819 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 10,490 the week prior.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region and 101 in York Region.

The latest data is based on more than 28,500 completed tests.

Another 51,579 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since the last update.

The province launched a new COVID-19 vaccine online booking portal and call centre on Monday.

About 100,000 people aged 80 and older booked their COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday despite technical issues with the website and long wait times to get through to the call centre.

Elgin and Oxford

Fourteen new cases have been reported in Elgin-Oxford, officials with Southwestern Public Health reported Tuesday.

They bring the region’s pandemic case total to 2,649, of which 2,510 have resolved, an increase of three from the day before.

At least 67 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently on Feb. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The region recorded one new screened variant positive case for a total of at least 18. Two have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, while the others remain under investigation.

As of Tuesday, 72 cases are active in Elgin-Oxford, with 32 of them in Woodstock and 18 in Aylmer. One person is listed as being in the hospital, in intensive care.

The region is in the orange-restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

At least one new school case was reported in the region, located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock.

Four cases are active there as of Tuesday. Elsewhere, four cases are active at St. Michael’s Catholic School, also in Woodstock.

An outbreak is active at St. Michael’s, which has closed temporarily. At least one of the cases there screened variant positive.

Elsewhere, one case is active at Emily Stowe Public School in Norwich.

An outbreak remains active at Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont., where a total of 118 cases have been confirmed. At least 102 were resolved as of Monday.

Classes at the school have been suspended until at least March 24, the spokesperson said, adding that no variants of concern are linked to the outbreak.

No new institutional outbreaks are active in the region.

One is active, located at Arches Transitional Bed Program in Woodstock. Declared March 9, it’s linked to one staff case.

The health unit says a total of 538 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 454 have been in Aylmer, 436 in St. Thomas and 339 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 206 cases have been in Norwich, 162 in Bayham, 117 in Ingersoll, 111 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 57 in Zorra, 56 in Blandford-Blenheim, 49 in Central Elgin, 47 in South-West Oxford, 25 in Southwold, 23 in Dutton/Dunwich, 20 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, down from 1.6 per cent as of the week before.

At least 3,739 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 4,773 the week before.

Huron and Perth

One new coronavirus case was reported Tuesday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

At the same time, however, two previous cases have screened variant positive.

The lone new case, reported in Stratford, brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 1,387, of which 1,316 have resolved, an increase of three from the day before.

At least 50 deaths have been reported, most recently on March 1.

As of Tuesday, 21 cases are active in the region, with 14 in Stratford alone. At least two people are currently hospitalized. At least 55 in total have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The region is in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Provincial data shows the region has recorded four screened variant positive cases as of Monday, up two from the day before.

All four remain under genomic sequencing to determine which variant is involved.

Local officials say vaccination appointment bookings will continue to be made through Huron Perth Public Health despite the launch of the provincial system.

“HPPH has a self-established booking tool and call centre, and so will continue for the time being to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”

The health unit says local appointments are available until April 5.

Those looking to book a vaccination appointment are asked to do so via the health unit’s booking website or by calling 1-833-753-2098.

More information on the local vaccination campaign, including eligibility, can be found on the health unit’s website.

No new school cases were reported in the region as of Tuesday afternoon.

Two were listed as active under the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board, with one located at St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School and the other at St. Michael Catholic Secondary School.

No new outbreaks have been declared at any local long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals or schools. None are active at any of those locations.

One outbreak is active at an unspecified workplace, the health unit says.

Health unit figures show at least 554 cases have been reported in Perth County during the pandemic, including 348 in North Perth and 138 in Perth East.

Elsewhere, 456 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 101 in South Huron and 101 in Huron East. At least 345 cases have been reported in Stratford and 32 in St. Marys.

According to figures released last week, the region’s test positivity rate was 1.0 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, up from 0.8 per cent the week before.

Roughly 2,702 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 3,319 a week earlier.

Sarnia and Lambton

One new death, the first in roughly a month, and 22 new cases were reported in Lambton county Tuesday by local health officials.

In addition, the number of screened variant positive cases in Lambton has risen by five.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 2,431, of which 2,209 have resolved, an increase of 21 from the day before.

At least 47 people have died. Tuesday’s death was the first to be recorded in the region since Feb. 17. Health officials said the deceased was a woman in her 70s.

The update leaves at least 175 active cases in the region. At least six people with COVID-19 were listed as being in the care of Bluewater Health, unchanged from a day earlier.

The region is in grey-lockdown of the province’s COVID-19 response framework. It entered lockdown at 12:01 a.m. on Monday and is currently the only public health region in southern Ontario outside of Peel and Toronto to be in lockdown.

At least 33 cases from Lambton Public Health have screened variant positive, an increase of five from the day before, according to provincial figures. The tally was 20 on Friday. No cases have undergone complete genomic sequencing, so it’s unclear what variant may be involved.

Lambton Public Health has reported at least 318 cases and one death since the month began, more than that recorded by the Middlesex-London Health unit, which covers more than 3.5 times the population.

At least nine new school cases were reported in Lambton County Tuesday. A total of 70 are active at schools under the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Full lists can be found on their respective websites.

Three of Tuesday’s cases were located at North Lambton Secondary School, two at Holy Trinity Catholic School and one each at Confederation Central School, East Lambton Elementary School, Errol Road Public School and Rosedale Public School.

North Lambton now has 16 active cases, according to the Lambton-Kent District School Board. An outbreak declaration is active at the school, which has closed temporarily.

Outbreaks are also still active at Brooke Central Public School, which has seven active cases and is closed; Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Sarnia, which has one active case; and Sacred Heart School in Sarnia, which has three active cases.

3:26 A safe return to normal A safe return to normal

No new outbreaks have been declared and none have resolved, according to the health unit.

Ten outbreaks are active in the region. They include the four previously mentioned school outbreaks, as well as four outbreaks at seniors’ facilities, one at a shelter and one at a workplace.

The active seniors’ facility outbreaks were declared on:

March 11 at Trillium Villa in Sarnia (two staff cases)

March 11 at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 9 at Landmark Village in Sarnia (one staff case)

March 7 at Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia (one staff case)

The shelter outbreak, meantime, is linked to six resident and three staff cases, while the unnamed workplace outbreak is tied to eight cases, both unchanged from Monday.

The health unit says the county’s test positivity rate was 3.1 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, up from 1.7 per cent the week prior.

At least 3,959 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 4,438 a week earlier.

— With files from The Canadian Press